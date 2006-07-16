I have a credit card from one of the major banks and received a e-mail that looked very legitimate stating do to security I needed to update my profile.
It directed me to a page that asked for my credit card number? they would already know that. I put in a totally phoney 16 digit number and it accepted it? It then asked for the security code on the back. There was no doubt at that point what was going on.
I called the banks security department to advise them and they were already aware of the scam and were tracing it.
The lady said anytime you get a e-mail saying ''for security reasons you need to update your profile no matter how legitimate it looks, DON'T... just call your bank to see what is going on as no bank will e-mail you asking you to do that.