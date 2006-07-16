As banks continue to experiment and make changes they are contributing to the problem. Recently a bank I do business with revamped their on-line system (for the 2nd time in less than a year). As a result, I was having trouble logging in and ended up having to change my password twice. Ironically, I received an phishing e-mail allegedly from that bank, complete with the usual logo, legitimate displayed link, even the correct legalese at the bottom with CORRECT links to report problems, suspected fraud, etc. The message dealt with changes in the login process and that my password needed to be changed.



Having just gone through this twice (in response to the legitimate bank site, NOT from an e-mail), it almost caught me. NOT because of the phishing e-mail being particularly tempting (although it was better than most I had seen), but rather because the bank couldn't seem to get their act together and the e-mail played right into the bank's problems.