Bank security lapse

Second: "southern island of Jeju".
Might that be some small-town place where untrustworthy ones are rare? [Up to now!]
Would you trust a bank that let this happen? Sure, they got the money back, but why was it so accessible to begin with?
South Korean police said Friday they had arrested a woman accused of telling her six-year-old daughter to steal some 140,000 dollars from a bank.
The girl took cash and cheques on Thursday from a small safe under the desk in the VIP room of a bank in the southern island of Jeju, they said. The room was temporarily empty apart from the child.