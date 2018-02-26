Bad news in Toronto. An 18 year old Schizophrenic waving

a knife (? pen-knife) was shot by the police. 9 times. In the chest. Naturally, he's dead. Isn't there a word called "overkill"? And if there were passengers on the trolley, wouldn't they be at risk from this fusilade of fire? which suggests that there were no passengers on the trolley and therefore no risk to civilians.



There's no reason why he couldn't have been rushed from the back door of the streetcar (trolley car) and the front door simultaneously by policemen using polycarbonate shields, helmets, vests, and arm protection. But as has happened far too often in the past 20 years, Toronto Police, who have gained a reputation for over-reaction have chosen to shoot first, shoot some more, and skip all the dull questions. Maybe there's less paperwork than an arrest and subsequent trial certainly the policeman won't have to bother with a court date.



The Ontario Ombudsman, who normally doesn't review Police actions has issued a damning report delineating all of the deaths at Toronto Police hands over the past 20 years, and while trivial by the standards of American cities, they indicate an enormous increase in the level of Police violence and the use of fire-arms to subdue subjects, and quite a disturbing death toll. Me, I favour a tranquilizer dart gun. If it works on elephants, the odds are it will work on the inebriated and the deranged. You shoot him, wait for him to drop, and then after the cuffs are on, you adminsiter Narcan (Naloxone) http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naloxone to reverse the effects of the sedation. It's done all the time in Operating Rooms the world over. It is not purely a Narcotic or Opioid reversing agent. It works on a wider variety of agents than that.



The Police Services Board, the Toronto watchdog agency instituted because of the increasing violence of the Police will be issuing another report which doubtless will pillory the Police for excessive force. Again. A single shot to the chest would have put the guy down, but might well have left him able to survive. Being crazy isn't a capital crime. Waving a knife isn't a capital crime. Somehow that truth has gotten lost.



Let's understand something. Being a Policeman is much less dangerous than being a Fireman. In most jurisdictions outside the United States few policemen are wounded on the job, let alone killed. More Firemen are killed on the job in virtually every jurisdiction than are Policemen. On the other hand accidental police shootings wounding bystanders or people distant from the site and killing people not armed with guns have increased substantially almost everywhere.



I personally took down a guy armed with a knife while working on the Ambulances. He was drunk. My partner radioed for the Police and I used a MagLite flashlight reversed to smack the forearm of the hand holding the knife very hard causing him to drop it, and then whacked him on the side of the head but less hard to disorient him and we bandaged his arms together behind his back when we got him face down on the ground. The police are supposed to be adept with their batons or truncheons which are longer and much more manoeuverable than a MagLite. The Police who responded to our call asked me, "Do you want a job?"



Try the Globe and Mail or CBC news on-line for the story of the guy on a TTC streetcar on Queen Street I think..



