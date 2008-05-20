Backup XP . . . clone entire hard drive

For me it's working and less $.
XP stands fore Extra Paranoid.
Norton Ghost (and others?) will clone entire hard drive. (XP and 98, don't know about the others). Works with NTFS & FAT32.
ADVANTAGE: your entire "C:" drive is copied to another hard drive; it is bootable and includes everything on your hard drive; O/S, data, programs, CONFIGURATIONS, everything.
I remove (or power down) back up hard drives. This keeps MicroSquish, lightening, fire, floods, viruses, et al. from screwing with them.
If I get badware, malware, whatever, rather than trying to remove it I simply clone the good drive over the naughty one.
Norton circumvents XP by temporarily creating a DOS partition, booting to the DOS partition, doing an X-Copy or some such, then deleting the DOS partition and rebooting to whatever O/S was running.
DISADVANTAGE: You can copy O/S (& everything else) from (similar) system to system without micro$oft'$ ble$$ing.
