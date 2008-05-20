Windows Legacy OS forum

Backup XP . . . clone entire hard drive

by pjpinel / May 20, 2008 4:45 AM PDT

XP stands fore Extra Paranoid.

Norton Ghost (and others?) will clone entire hard drive. (XP and 98, don't know about the others). Works with NTFS & FAT32.

ADVANTAGE: your entire "C:" drive is copied to another hard drive; it is bootable and includes everything on your hard drive; O/S, data, programs, CONFIGURATIONS, everything.

I remove (or power down) back up hard drives. This keeps MicroSquish, lightening, fire, floods, viruses, et al. from screwing with them.

If I get badware, malware, whatever, rather than trying to remove it I simply clone the good drive over the naughty one.

Norton circumvents XP by temporarily creating a DOS partition, booting to the DOS partition, doing an X-Copy or some such, then deleting the DOS partition and rebooting to whatever O/S was running.

DISADVANTAGE: You can copy O/S (& everything else) from (similar) system to system without micro$oft'$ ble$$ing.

PJ

So should I stop using G4U?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 20, 2008 4:47 AM PDT

For me it's working and less $.

Certainly, done it more than once. . .
by Coryphaeus / May 20, 2008 8:14 AM PDT

All my drives are Seagate. I have the Seagate cloning software. I have an external drive case. I have two spare 80 Gig Seagate drives. Guess what I did with them.

A long time ago.

The down side to this method is you need to keep it current. And with a large amount of data this can be a PITA. So I generally just copy/paste to another drive and DVD what I can't afford to loose on a weekly or so basis. But your thought is sound and it reminds me that since I have installed SP3 I need to make another clone.

Wayne (IBM freak)

