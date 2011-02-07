Backup Software Suggestion? - 2 specif features needed

PC Applications forum

by kmcnasty / February 7, 2011 11:31 AM PST

Hey All,

Have been looking for some backup software. So far "Second Backup Free Edition 9.8.15" is looking like the best option. Tho i need 2 features that nothing seems to specify. After completing a full back up all other backups will be incremental. I would like prompts when a file has been changed as to if i would like like to keep the original file as well as the new copy or if i would like to delete the original file and replace it with the new file. This seems like a pretty straight forward thing but once again nothing specifies it. Anyone help would be much appreciated...Thank you.

Thanking you in advance.

5 total posts
So a file backup system?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 9, 2011 3:23 AM PST

Did you look at SyncBack?

Best free...
by krampec / February 11, 2011 5:56 PM PST

Macrium Reflect (Google the site),
clone, copy, incremental and more.

How about this?
by Gerdd / February 11, 2011 6:47 PM PST

I use a tool called Drive Snapshot (www.drivesnapshot.de/en/)

It has the somewhat unique property that it doesn't do sequences of incremental backups but rather what they call differential backups. The difference is that each of these starts from the same base backup. Since in most instances there is a good discrimination between the files on a hard drive that practically never change and the ones that change all the time this approach doesn't use that muchmore space than the sequences of incremental backups. The difference is that to restore from incremental backups you need an unbroken sequence of backup files, whereas with the differential approach you need the files of the base backup and one differential backup - usually the most recent.

Since there is no mechanism in place in Windows file systems to maintain a change history of a file there is also no natural way for backup tools to do so. I can think of two ways around this problem. One involves storing information in a version control system, such as CVS. The other is to keep the various backup snapshots that you make over time and ensure that you can restore from older snapshots as well.

Obviously, any changes you made and changed again between two snapshots will not be recorded (for that, see CVS above.) and thus can't be restored, of course.

It helps that Drive Snapshot - and other tools as well, I would imagine - can access an image file (base or differential) with a file system driver so that it can be mounted as a temporary virtual drive, so that you can easily retrieve individual files from any backup.

My requrements are apparently similar to yours and this software has worked very well for me.

Backup suggestion
by Silvertop / February 11, 2011 9:19 PM PST

What you really need is an app to synchronize your files from your hard drive to the storage unit. A good program will list the changed files since the last backup and offer you the option to update or not. I use FreeFileSync available at http://sourceforge.net/projects/freefilesync/ Its free and does a fantastic job. Good luck.

