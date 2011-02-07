Backup Software Suggestion? - 2 specif features needed

Did you look at SyncBack?
Have been looking for some backup software. So far "Second Backup Free Edition 9.8.15" is looking like the best option. Tho i need 2 features that nothing seems to specify. After completing a full back up all other backups will be incremental. I would like prompts when a file has been changed as to if i would like like to keep the original file as well as the new copy or if i would like to delete the original file and replace it with the new file. This seems like a pretty straight forward thing but once again nothing specifies it. Anyone help would be much appreciated...Thank you.
