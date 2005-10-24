Windows Legacy OS forum

by jbt / October 24, 2005 6:01 AM PDT

Win XP w/Media Center subset

Here's my original post: http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6142-0.html?forumID=5&threadID=132174&messageID=1490611

I downloaded the Acronis True Image program trial and found that I can't transfer the backup to multiple DVDs as had hoped. Nice email back from the Acronis people saying they would possibly implement that ability in a future version.

Still stuck with my original problem of Live TV not working and unable to System Restore. Before I reinstall operating system I would really like to save all the junk on my computer.

Any ideas?

8 total posts
Collapse -
Acronis True Image and dvd destination
by glennlee / October 24, 2005 8:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Backup programs

Acronis True Image requires a packet transfer system to be in place before it will transfer a image to dvd's (Nero has one that they refer to in their help files). If you get a USB external hard drive, you can create an image of your system hard disc directly. If you specify 4g segments, you can then copy these segment files to dvd. If you have room on your system disc, you could probably generate an image file to a specified folder, and then copy the 4g file segments to dvd disc with your disc writing software. Long and short, get Nero if you want to transfer image directly to dvd. Better yet, get a USB external hard drive, generate a backup disc image there, and for extra security copy the 4g segment files to dvd from the external drive.

Collapse -
USB external hard drive??
by jbt / October 24, 2005 11:17 PM PDT

What should I look for please? I think I have USB2 and think about 120 GB would be all I need.

A brand name and place to buy would be much appreciated.

Thanks!

Collapse -
USB HD
by dratner / October 25, 2005 5:03 AM PDT

Iomega produces a 250GB Hi-Speed USB 2.0 drive.

Collapse -
RE: USB HD
by jbt / October 26, 2005 4:04 AM PDT
In reply to: USB HD

dratner,

Somehow I missed your reply. Thought it was a tracked discussion and would get notice of reply by email. Oh well...

Anyways I bought this one at local wholesale club a couple hours ago and hope it will work out. If this is known to be a really bad unit I should be able to return it.

SimpleTech STI-USB235/160 160GB USB 2.0 External Hard Drive

I really appreciate the help all you have given me. For sure will be needing help to restore my OS after get everything backed up. Will start a new thread and/or read some existing threads with similar problem.

Hot regards,
John

Collapse -
almost
by jbt / October 26, 2005 8:47 AM PDT
In reply to: RE: USB HD

Got the external hard drive, used Acronis to backup and since was a 15 day trial figured had to purchase Acronis to access backup after trial period was over. Punched the 'Buy Now' button and found this as one of the options: http://www.fototime.com/1165C46B34C31A7/orig.jpg Never, ever seen anything like this. Am I totally naive or is this an outrageous rip-off?

Looking for alternative backup programs.

jt

Collapse -
RE: almost
by jbt / October 26, 2005 8:59 AM PDT
In reply to: almost

Think I will buy Nero even though more $.

Collapse -
RE: almost
by jbt / October 26, 2005 9:08 AM PDT
In reply to: RE: almost

Just ordered Nero7... sorry for all the blather.

