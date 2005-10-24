Backup programs

Acronis True Image requires a packet transfer system to be in place before it will transfer a image to dvd's (Nero has one that they refer to in their help files). If you get a USB external hard drive, you can create an image of your system hard disc directly. If you specify 4g segments, you can then copy these segment files to dvd. If you have room on your system disc, you could probably generate an image file to a specified folder, and then copy the 4g file segments to dvd disc with your disc writing software. Long and short, get Nero if you want to transfer image directly to dvd. Better yet, get a USB external hard drive, generate a backup disc image there, and for extra security copy the 4g segment files to dvd from the external drive.
Win XP w/Media Center subset
Here's my original post: http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6142-0.html?forumID=5&threadID=132174&messageID=1490611
I downloaded the Acronis True Image program trial and found that I can't transfer the backup to multiple DVDs as had hoped. Nice email back from the Acronis people saying they would possibly implement that ability in a future version.
Still stuck with my original problem of Live TV not working and unable to System Restore. Before I reinstall operating system I would really like to save all the junk on my computer.
Any ideas?