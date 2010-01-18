The CNET Lounge forum

by shmody / January 18, 2010 4:45 AM PST

"Backtouch" for Apple tablet?... what a neat idea...

Our wild and completely unconfirmed Apple Tablet prediction: The thing's gonna have "Backtouch"
http://www.core77.com/blog/object_culture/our_wild_and_completely_unconfirmed_apple_tablet_prediction_the_things_gonna_have_backtouch_15751.asp
excerpt:
*****
Here's what it is: I think you'll be able to interact with the tablet not only by touching the screen, but by touching the underside. That is to say, for applications where your finger would block the screen, I think sensors on the back of the Apple Tablet will read your finger position and indicate its position via an unobstrusive yet easily-discernible cursor on the screen.
*****

What a damn clever idea and a "deep thought" prediction...

Best,
Shalin

Collapse -
"Backtouch" for Apple tablet?... what a neat idea...
by wizkids32 / January 18, 2010 6:28 AM PST

That is weird that looked strange on that phone with the touch pad on it to use like a mouse.

Collapse -
Agreed...IF it works...
by Slikkster / January 18, 2010 9:41 PM PST

You have to hold the tablet, of course. So would the act of holding the tablet or repositioning your hand interfere with the cursor location?

