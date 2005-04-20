Backing up updates

I don't use either of those but I use NAV2004. I'm pretty sure it is possible to do what you would like to do, but if they are like NAV, you get your updates via the updater in the program itself so once you get them, it is going to tell you that you no longer need them so you won't be able to download them again BUT. 2 possibilities. One would be to go to the Symantec website, locate the updates and download them again to a disk. The other option would be to locate them on your computer, right click and choose "send to" and send them to a CD. I did something similiar with XPSP2. After I installed SP2 with the CD from Microsoft, I went back to HP/Compaq and downloaded 3 patches for the second time that were needed for programs that came on this computer and saved them to a CD. I already already installed them on the computer before I installed SP2 but this is for preventive medicine. Now, if, for whatever reason I ever have to reinstall my OS, I have the recovery CD's, the patches, and SP2 on CD already. I may also do what you want to do with NAV too but I have not gotten around to that yet.