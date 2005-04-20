Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

by tyrantiger / April 20, 2005 12:10 AM PDT

i got norton internet security 2004 and norton system work 2004 installed. been using it for around a year with no problem. but recently got a internal error which made me uninstall and reinstall them....
after that i notice that i need to re-download all the updates again. which took me a long itme on my 56k.
so i just want to ask if there's anybody that knows the way of backing the updates up so the next time when it happens, i dont have to re-downlaod all the updates.

thanks for any help

Hi tyrantiger
by roddy32 / April 20, 2005 1:05 AM PDT
In reply to: Backing up updates

I don't use either of those but I use NAV2004. I'm pretty sure it is possible to do what you would like to do, but if they are like NAV, you get your updates via the updater in the program itself so once you get them, it is going to tell you that you no longer need them so you won't be able to download them again BUT. 2 possibilities. One would be to go to the Symantec website, locate the updates and download them again to a disk. The other option would be to locate them on your computer, right click and choose "send to" and send them to a CD. I did something similiar with XPSP2. After I installed SP2 with the CD from Microsoft, I went back to HP/Compaq and downloaded 3 patches for the second time that were needed for programs that came on this computer and saved them to a CD. I already already installed them on the computer before I installed SP2 but this is for preventive medicine. Now, if, for whatever reason I ever have to reinstall my OS, I have the recovery CD's, the patches, and SP2 on CD already. I may also do what you want to do with NAV too but I have not gotten around to that yet.

But where?
by tyrantiger / April 20, 2005 5:58 PM PDT
In reply to: Hi tyrantiger

where is the update files located? it was downlaoded using the norton live update program....so anyone know where the updates are?

tyrantiger
by roddy32 / April 20, 2005 8:58 PM PDT
In reply to: But where?

I have absolutely no way of knowing what you downloaded for updates. Norton keeps files in quite a number of different folders in different places. IF you wrote down everything that you downloaded you MIGHT be able to find them with a search of your computer, IF you did not write down what you downloaded then you won't even know what you are looking for.

