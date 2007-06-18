I use syncback to backup to SSH, FTP and such with ease. This is not an offer to write a tutorial here but only to share what I use.
Bob
Hey Guys
I have a web server from where I run my webpages. After all I still have around 250GB of free space. I'm looking for a software that will back up my data on a set schedule from my home computer or where I install the software into the server that I have on a hosting company.
I know that there are companies out there that offer this service, but why pay when I already have the server.
Thanks.