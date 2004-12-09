Cathleen,
Put all the files you want to backup in folders separate from the ones you don't want to backup. Then use good old xcopy command with /m switch.
You can put multiple xcopy-commands, for different folders, in a batch file, and put a shortcut for that batch file on the desktop. Then it's a one click operation.
You have to maintain the batchfile if you add new folders. But you wouldn't mind that, I suppose.
If you want more help on batch-files and xcopy, post so. I'll be glad to find help-sites or write a few hints myself. Just an example now:
xcopy "c:\My Documents" "e:\My Documents" /m /s
meaning
Copy all files with an archive bit from c:\my documents to e:\my documents, including all subfolders, and reset the archive bit for each file copied. Of course, the initial setup would have to be without /m.
Hope this helps.
Kees
What is the best way to make regular backups of files on to an external hard drive without having to start from the beginning. I want something that will backup just the files I want backed up, not my whole hard drive, and will add my new files since last backup.