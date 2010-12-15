Aww, c'mon guys, I'm just pointing out the remarkable

I'm not ecstatic about it either. I also don't feel that stories of the gory type are necessarily of the highest value.
insularity of American news. I took it for granted that it was the way of the world before I moved here. Then I noticed that nothing from Canada leaked into American news, no matter how good or bad the story.
This year we've had the trial of possibly the most prolific serial killer in history in British Columbia. Now I don't get news from the State of Washington so I don't know if Robert Picton's atrocities made it into the news there. Certainly Colonel Williams, Commandant of Trenton Airforce Base, and serial killer missed any coverage.
The issue isn't "Look at me." It's look away from your navel.
I will grant you that the current Conservative government has surpassed the intransigeance in Washington. The Prime Minister has Pro-rogued Parliament for months thus avoiding questions asked in parliament and closely followed by reporters in order to keep the government honest. It's like sending the Parliament on vacation.
Oh, and Robert Picton? The reason we'll never know how many victims he had is that he owned a pig farm. At least 70 women disappeared from the prostitute tracks in Vancouver, with perhaps as many more from surrounding areas. We'll never know how bad it was. There's not much left after the pigs get done.
