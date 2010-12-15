Aww, c'mon guys, I'm just pointing out the remarkable

Speakeasy forum

by Ziks511 / December 15, 2010 11:12 AM PST

insularity of American news. I took it for granted that it was the way of the world before I moved here. Then I noticed that nothing from Canada leaked into American news, no matter how good or bad the story.
This year we've had the trial of possibly the most prolific serial killer in history in British Columbia. Now I don't get news from the State of Washington so I don't know if Robert Picton's atrocities made it into the news there. Certainly Colonel Williams, Commandant of Trenton Airforce Base, and serial killer missed any coverage.
The issue isn't "Look at me." It's look away from your navel.

I will grant you that the current Conservative government has surpassed the intransigeance in Washington. The Prime Minister has Pro-rogued Parliament for months thus avoiding questions asked in parliament and closely followed by reporters in order to keep the government honest. It's like sending the Parliament on vacation.

Oh, and Robert Picton? The reason we'll never know how many victims he had is that he owned a pig farm. At least 70 women disappeared from the prostitute tracks in Vancouver, with perhaps as many more from surrounding areas. We'll never know how bad it was. There's not much left after the pigs get done.

So you want to complain about American news
by Steven Haninger / December 15, 2010 5:51 PM PST

I'm not ecstatic about it either. I also don't feel that stories of the gory type are necessarily of the highest value.

The nasty weather in the Carolinas, Tennessee and Georgia
by Ziks511 / December 16, 2010 11:17 AM PST

was featured on CTV, a Canadian network, Atlantic News from 9 to 10. (That's the area of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.)

I'm not complaining about anything, I was observing the difference between coverage which I watched from 1953 to 1980 in Maryland and Michigan (the period during which I had access to a TV, as opposed to the news I've been watching since 1980 up here.

Where did the original post regarding weather in Ontario appearing on CNN go? Surely mentioning the weather is unexceptionable, and to reiterate, it was not a jab or a "grizheh" as it's called in Yiddish, a needling post, I was just commenting that it was unusual, and pleasant, to see Canadian weather covered on US news. Two people I generally think of as mildly sympathetic gave me a hard time, but I didn't take offense, I merely posted the first post above.

No criticism is implied here, it is just an observation. I am neither anti-American, nor anti-Moderator at SE.

I agree with you Steve, that the idea of "If it bleeds, it leads" which is used by some news organizations are of little value.

Rob

Saw the post about the mistake but one more comment
by Steven Haninger / December 16, 2010 5:57 PM PST

if I might. I would think it important that U.S. news agencies exercise a little care in what they report about what goes on in their neighbors' countries. People in Canada may read these as well. The coverage would need to be balanced in such as way that it painted the picture correctly or someone might be offended. If U.S. news dwelt on high profile events such as the creep you referred to and didn't balance that with such as scientific breakthroughs, magnanimous acts around the world, etc., I suspect there would be...and rightfully... flak from some Canadian citizens.

(NT) There's also the "none of our business" at work
by James Denison / December 16, 2010 8:48 PM PST
Sorry, it looks like this separate thread is my fault.
by Ziks511 / December 16, 2010 11:25 AM PST

I apologize for this error, it was supposed to be appended to the Weather post. Clumsy me.

Rob

