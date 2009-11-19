Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

AVIRA AntiVir Important Notice: New update scheme

by Donna Buenaventura / November 19, 2009 6:42 AM PST

From AntiVir forum:

Today Avira changed the update scheme in order to improve update speed and size.
Because of this, update servers are/will be very crowded (download size is about 30 Mb). Please be patient and use the following command to update:

"C:\Program Files\Avira\AntiVir Desktop\update.exe" /DM="0" "/NOMESSAGEBOX /receivetimeout=180"

For 64 bit systems, the command is:

"C:\Program Files (x86)\Avira\AntiVir Desktop\update.exe" /DM="0" "/NOMESSAGEBOX /receivetimeout=180"

(copy/paste this entirely in Start -> Run and press Enter).

http://forum.avira.com/wbb/index.php?page=Thread&postID=875394#post875394

4 total posts
Collapse -
Avira switches to new update system
by Donna Buenaventura / November 20, 2009 12:52 AM PST
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Avira switches to new update system
by Ray_moe / November 20, 2009 1:01 AM PST

This new system has greatly improve the downloading of update.

Now able to receive updates with the morning update schedule rather than having to wait until Germans are sleeping.

The updates are current with cnet update notices.

Ray

This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's good news, Ray
by Donna Buenaventura / November 20, 2009 7:03 AM PST

Feedback at their forum too is it's blazing fast. Hope that will stay so no need to wait until Germans are asleep Wink

This was helpful (0)
