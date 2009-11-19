AVIRA AntiVir Important Notice: New update scheme

See also their blog entry in http://techblog.avira.com/2009/11/19/avira-switches-to-new-update-system/en/
From AntiVir forum:
Today Avira changed the update scheme in order to improve update speed and size.
Because of this, update servers are/will be very crowded (download size is about 30 Mb). Please be patient and use the following command to update:
"C:\Program Files\Avira\AntiVir Desktop\update.exe" /DM="0" "/NOMESSAGEBOX /receivetimeout=180"
For 64 bit systems, the command is:
"C:\Program Files (x86)\Avira\AntiVir Desktop\update.exe" /DM="0" "/NOMESSAGEBOX /receivetimeout=180"
(copy/paste this entirely in Start -> Run and press Enter).
http://forum.avira.com/wbb/index.php?page=Thread&postID=875394#post875394