Hi johnanddottie,
AVG Premium Security features AVG QuickTune, which is basically a lite version of the AVG PC TuneUp. It does not feature all PC TuneUp functions. AVG QuickTune allows you to defragment your hard drive, remove junk files, fix broken shortcuts and Windows Registry. Detailed description of all AVG PC Tuneup features can be found here (click the read more under each paragraph to see details for all the components bound to the specific functionality described in the paragraph).
You can use AVG PC TuneUp and AVG Premium Security at the same time, if you need something more than the AVG QuickTune is able to do.
Let us know, if you need more information.
Does this product include AVG PC Tune Up? If not, is it recommended to have both?