AVG misleading e-mails/Advertisements

by jeaninernp / March 7, 2010 12:38 AM PST

I have been using AVG for many years, but recently received an e-mail that led me to believe that I had already paid for an upgrade & just needed to activate it. However, when I went to the "Activation" screen, I was aked to sign up for another paid upgrade. I have been confused previously with AVG ads & subsequently ended up with multiple paid upgrades.
This time, I refused to enroll for another upgrade where I had to pay. The e-mail said "paid upgrade." Does this mean an upgrade that I will have to pay for once more, or does it mean I've already paid for it & just need to activate it! I'm confused. The wording should be revised for better claritiy to consumers!
Jeanine H.

(NT) What did AVG say when you asked them? <eom>
by rafe CNET staff / March 9, 2010 7:00 AM PST
Collapse -
AVG misleading e-mail advertising
by jeaninernp / March 13, 2010 9:18 AM PST

I haven't had the time to call them & ask them. It took over an hour the last time I tried to contact them by phone. No replies yet from AVG when I contacted them online. Following up on these confusing offers takes tons of time & patience (this has been my experience with some other companies as well). If anyone else has had problems with AVG upgrade fees, please let me know how it was resolved.

Jeanine H.

Collapse -
If you already paid for a renewal
by seanny rotten / April 10, 2010 2:30 AM PDT

you should have a license #. Also, AVG has a whole bunch of threads on cnet where AVG employees read and answer your problems. It may take them a while (English is NOT a lot of their primary languages), but they WILL fix your problem.

