AVG misleading e-mails/Advertisements

I have been using AVG for many years, but recently received an e-mail that led me to believe that I had already paid for an upgrade & just needed to activate it. However, when I went to the "Activation" screen, I was aked to sign up for another paid upgrade. I have been confused previously with AVG ads & subsequently ended up with multiple paid upgrades.
This time, I refused to enroll for another upgrade where I had to pay. The e-mail said "paid upgrade." Does this mean an upgrade that I will have to pay for once more, or does it mean I've already paid for it & just need to activate it! I'm confused. The wording should be revised for better claritiy to consumers!
Jeanine H.
