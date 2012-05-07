Avast & AVG forum

Question

AVG Free has updated to AVG 12 Paid version

by Peternosmas / May 7, 2012 7:29 PM PDT

Yesterday Monday 7th May I posted the following on forums.avg.com http://forums.avg.com/us-en/avg-forums?sec=thread&act=show&id=201015 but so far have not had any response: - "I have used AVG for many years - always the Free versions. I leave my system (O/S W7 SP1) running 24/7 and when I opened the monitor this morning there was a small window displaying a message that "AVG FREE needs to be updated" - http://static.avg.com/2012-sp1-upg/otap/en/2011-mobile.html

I duly clicked on the appropriate buttons to install the update, but to my surprise when the install had completed I found that I had a Trial Version of AVG 12 (Paid version) which will expire on 6th June. As can be seen from the above link there was no mention of changing from Free to Paid, which in any case would have been an upGRADE and not an upDATE . I feel that AVG should have been more upfront about which update was being offered instead of 'conning' me into updating (upgrading?) to a version I do not want.

My problem now is how to revert to AVG 11 Free OR how to install the FREE version of AVG 12 which my researches show does exist. Do I need to remove AVG 11 Free before attempting to download 11 or 12 FREE or will the install process remove ALL the old files?

Correction - should be ...remove AVG 12 Paid"

I have also noticed this morning that the Event History Log has no entries after 20th April although they were up to date after the 'overnight' runs of scannig and updating on 4th May. I would be grateful for any help that is offered.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: AVG Free has updated to AVG 12 Paid version
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: AVG Free has updated to AVG 12 Paid version
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
A suggestion
by c1_ken / May 8, 2012 12:53 AM PDT

Post the link above on the fan page to see if others have had this occur. You've licensed the free version, not the paid version, for them to switch you to a trial of the paid version may be a violation of the license agreement. Also, what will happen in 60 days? Do they then revert you back to the free version or do you lose protection.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A suggestion
by Peternosmas / May 8, 2012 3:24 AM PDT
In reply to: A suggestion

Thank you for your suggestion c1_ken but please can you tell me how to get to the fan page. I am not familiar with this forum as I have not used it very often.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A uggestion
by lisawinklerforum / May 9, 2012 4:54 PM PDT
In reply to: A suggestion

I am using AVG9 and I have all of crack keys and it is running very effectivley. All the features are performing well and I feel that my pc speed is going good. You can use this version.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
trail version is automatically installed
by kruthi9999 / August 26, 2012 3:54 AM PDT
In reply to: A uggestion

hi
am using avg9, i think its paid version but taken from my friend long back, installed it (was working good).
But now my system(win xp ) showed a dilog box that ur version is duplicate. I didn't bother it. Now i mean after 2 days trail version is automatically installed.
plz help me ...................

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
re: trail version is automatically installed
by Jan_AVG AVG Staff / August 27, 2012 1:55 AM PDT

Hello kruthi9999,

Please accept our apology for these inconveniences.
There is the campaign targeting illegal AVG license numbers running these days. AVG is automatically switched to the 30-day trial version if the banner was ignored. It is possible that your license number was picked by a mistake. We recommend contacting AVG Sales Department to recover your paid license.


Thank you.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Re: AVG Free has updated to AVG 12 Paid version
by Ondrej_AVG / May 8, 2012 5:49 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Avast & AVG forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.