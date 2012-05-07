AVG Free has updated to AVG 12 Paid version

Yesterday Monday 7th May I posted the following on forums.avg.com http://forums.avg.com/us-en/avg-forums?sec=thread&act=show&id=201015 but so far have not had any response: - "I have used AVG for many years - always the Free versions. I leave my system (O/S W7 SP1) running 24/7 and when I opened the monitor this morning there was a small window displaying a message that "AVG FREE needs to be updated" - http://static.avg.com/2012-sp1-upg/otap/en/2011-mobile.html



I duly clicked on the appropriate buttons to install the update, but to my surprise when the install had completed I found that I had a Trial Version of AVG 12 (Paid version) which will expire on 6th June. As can be seen from the above link there was no mention of changing from Free to Paid, which in any case would have been an upGRADE and not an upDATE . I feel that AVG should have been more upfront about which update was being offered instead of 'conning' me into updating (upgrading?) to a version I do not want.



My problem now is how to revert to AVG 11 Free OR how to install the FREE version of AVG 12 which my researches show does exist. Do I need to remove AVG 11 Free before attempting to download 11 or 12 FREE or will the install process remove ALL the old files?



Correction - should be ...remove AVG 12 Paid"



I have also noticed this morning that the Event History Log has no entries after 20th April although they were up to date after the 'overnight' runs of scannig and updating on 4th May. I would be grateful for any help that is offered.