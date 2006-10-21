Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

AVG: free but not a feast.

by ken west / October 21, 2006 11:42 PM PDT

I updated AVG to AVG 7.5.4 Now the new problem is: i can send e-mail but i can not receive them. The message is: < Account: 'pop...', Server: 'pop...', Protocol: POP3, Server Response: '-ERR AVG POP3 Proxy Server: Cannot connect to the mail server!', Port: 110, Protection (SSL): No, Server error: 0x800CCC90, Error's number: 0x800CCC90 > When i try to update AVG, after a while a message appears: < The update server connection failed; no additional information is available.>; and i can not update. What is wrong with AVG? or am i wrong? Thanks.

A workaround I used.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 22, 2006 1:13 AM PDT

Uninstall AVG, install the latest download and try again.

Usually works. One owner had firewalled off AVG so updates failed like you described. They were upset because they felt a firewall should have been smart enough to not allow that.

Bob

My workaround :)
by ken west / October 22, 2006 1:41 AM PDT
In reply to: A workaround I used.

Thanks Bob, i did that in normal mode & in safe mode with the same outcomes. My firewall is not blocking it either. Now i right clicked e-mail scanner in AVG, then properties. In plugins i clicked properties again and then servers. Then i highlighted POP3... and clicked modify and i changed, in ' type of login ', from Automatic to USER/COMPUTER. Now i receive e-mail but AVG do not scan them Sad I think i will put ANTIVIR instead. What is the best between Antivir, Clamwin & Avast?

Sorry about that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 22, 2006 1:56 AM PDT
In reply to: My workaround :)

I can't explain why you have this issue. Did you ask on the AVG Forums? I bet it's been discussed if it's a widespread problem.

As to the others, I don't have a machine with such installed. See if someone has discussed "What is the best Antivirus?" in a forum.

Bob

assuming you are using Outlook Express?
by dawillie / October 22, 2006 2:05 AM PDT

this phenomenon experienced before.

in OE go to tools>accounts>properties> change name to 'personal e-mail scanner'.

also free forum has this matter discussed before.

have a look here....

http://forum.grisoft.cz/freeforum/index.php?0

An old solution.
by ken west / October 22, 2006 3:55 AM PDT

Thanks Bob & Dawillie, but i could not find a solution in your answers. Even the other anti viruses that i installed had the same problem after that bloody update. So i reinstalled the old version ( AVG 71) and it is working again. Perhaps i wait for another new version. My PC seems not liking version 75. Or i do not know.

