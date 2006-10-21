AVG: free but not a feast.

Uninstall AVG, install the latest download and try again.
Usually works. One owner had firewalled off AVG so updates failed like you described. They were upset because they felt a firewall should have been smart enough to not allow that.
Bob
I updated AVG to AVG 7.5.4 Now the new problem is: i can send e-mail but i can not receive them. The message is: < Account: 'pop...', Server: 'pop...', Protocol: POP3, Server Response: '-ERR AVG POP3 Proxy Server: Cannot connect to the mail server!', Port: 110, Protection (SSL): No, Server error: 0x800CCC90, Error's number: 0x800CCC90 > When i try to update AVG, after a while a message appears: < The update server connection failed; no additional information is available.>; and i can not update. What is wrong with AVG? or am i wrong? Thanks.