avg constant threats

...please tell us more.. The make and model of the computer would help, as would the operating system installed.... What threats are detected? (Be specific.) When are they detected? If you unplug the computer from the internet, are those threats still found?
Because there are a number of tools which can remove malware much better than AVG, if you haven't already done so, please download, install, update, then run full system scans with BOTH of the free malware removal tools below. Delete anything they find... Let us know what they find..:
Malwarebytes
http://fileforum.betanews.com/detail/Malwarebytes-AntiMalware/1186760019/1
SuperAntispyware (select the "Free Edition" download link.)
http://www.superantispyware.com/download.html
Hope this helps.
Grif
hi folks ,any1 know how to stop getting bombarded with avg detecting threats,eg every 5 mins!!!!!can i disable anything!!1i am using avg free edition 13 cheers jimbo