avg constant threats

by jimbo2533 / February 8, 2013 1:18 AM PST

hi folks ,any1 know how to stop getting bombarded with avg detecting threats,eg every 5 mins!!!!!can i disable anything!!1i am using avg free edition 13 cheers jimbo

Sounds Like You've Got Malware On The Machine... But...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / February 8, 2013 1:59 AM PST
In reply to: avg constant threats

...please tell us more.. The make and model of the computer would help, as would the operating system installed.... What threats are detected? (Be specific.) When are they detected? If you unplug the computer from the internet, are those threats still found?

Because there are a number of tools which can remove malware much better than AVG, if you haven't already done so, please download, install, update, then run full system scans with BOTH of the free malware removal tools below. Delete anything they find... Let us know what they find..:

Malwarebytes
http://fileforum.betanews.com/detail/Malwarebytes-AntiMalware/1186760019/1

SuperAntispyware (select the "Free Edition" download link.)
http://www.superantispyware.com/download.html

Hope this helps.

Grif

avg constant threats
by jimbo2533 / February 10, 2013 12:55 AM PST

hi its a dell inspiron 15r n5110 vista,constants threats are trojanhorse generic31.APJE,does this mean ive got a virus!!!!computer seems fine ,running ok but these pop ups are driving me mad....any help would be appreciated......ta jimbo

(NT) And Did You Run The Tools I Suggested? If Not, Please Do.
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / February 10, 2013 4:57 AM PST
In reply to: avg constant threats
avg constant threats
by jimbo2533 / February 10, 2013 6:17 PM PST

hi
yip did what you suggested,ran both tools,nothing detected by both tools,threats still appearing!!!
jimbo

AVG free
by pgc3 / February 8, 2013 4:32 AM PST
In reply to: avg constant threats

As another poster stated, sounds like malware. The FREEBIES typically do not incorporate anti malware/spyware in the free download along with some other features the paid variants include. It is a kind of a gotcha and is at least part of the reason for people opting to pay a subscription fee for more in depth AV/MALWARE coverage.

avg free
by jimbo2533 / February 11, 2013 4:01 AM PST
In reply to: AVG free

hey think i might have solved the problem.......ran avg scan in safe mode,saying trojan horse been detected and healed,no pop ups for 4 hours,fin x

Good Job !
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / February 11, 2013 5:48 AM PST
In reply to: avg free

Running the scan in Safe Mode seems to have allowed AVG to remove the problem file because Safe Mode will frequently "unlock" the file and allow for its removal.

Hope this helps.

Grif

