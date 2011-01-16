Avast & AVG forum

by b_a_morrow / January 16, 2011 10:41 PM PST

Windows vista home premoum version.
HP model a6137c
Intel Core 2 4400@2GHz
32 bit

I uninstalled the AVG software with the =uninstall program, then rebotted. Installing again got the message that the AVG antispyware was still detected.
I went back and found AVG antispyware from 2007 listed in the apps folder - Grisoft, but not in the programs folder.
I deleted the files and folder,
rebooted again.
and still the "sntispywate detected" message appears when I try to install the new AVG free version - both badic and full have been tried.

what am I missing?

Re: AVG "antispyware is detected" even after uninstall
by Ondrej_AVG / January 16, 2011 11:19 PM PST

Hello b_a_morrow,

this detection is probably related with remains of AVG7 Anti-Spyware installed on your computer long time ago. Please follow these steps:

- remove all Grisoft and AVG folders found on your hard drive
-- mostly

C:\Program files\AVG
C:\Program files\Grisoft
C:\ProgramData\AVG
C:\ProgramData\Grisoft

- then open registry editor (menu Start -> Run -> enter "regedit" and confirm OK) - How-To
- navigate to this key:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE

- and remove keys named - AVG, Grisoft and Ewido (you can make a backup of them before deleting and if they exist)

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\AVG
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\ewido
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Grisoft

As the last step run this AVG tool (direct link) to repair Windows Repository information.

Then restart computer and check the AVG installation again. What is the current situation?

Thank you

only so far with instructions AVG "antispyware is detected"
by b_a_morrow / January 16, 2011 11:58 PM PST

got the files deleted,
I am suck with running the AVG repair link.
keeps denying permission
don't know why since I am the administrator.
suggestions?
thanks

my braincells finally worked
by b_a_morrow / January 17, 2011 1:27 AM PST

thanks!!!!
for your help and patience..
I am up and running --

