I have AVG 9.0 (paid version). I continue to run updates, and the current version # is 9.0.869. It says my license expires in Feb of 2018. Yet the current free AVG program has a version # of 10.0.1120. Does that mean that the current free version runs at a higher level then the version I paid for in 2009? Also, when it runs upgrades is it actually running upgrades to eliminate the newest threats, or does AVG expect one to purchase a new version each year? Finally, when it read Feb of 2018, does that mean I will receive current upgrades until Feb of 2018?