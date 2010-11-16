Avast & AVG forum

by Paul22L / November 16, 2010 8:25 PM PST

I have AVG 9.0 (paid version). I continue to run updates, and the current version # is 9.0.869. It says my license expires in Feb of 2018. Yet the current free AVG program has a version # of 10.0.1120. Does that mean that the current free version runs at a higher level then the version I paid for in 2009? Also, when it runs upgrades is it actually running upgrades to eliminate the newest threats, or does AVG expect one to purchase a new version each year? Finally, when it read Feb of 2018, does that mean I will receive current upgrades until Feb of 2018?

by Dusan_AVG / November 17, 2010 4:40 AM PST
In reply to: AVG 9.0
by Paul22L / November 17, 2010 7:37 AM PST
In reply to: Paid user

Dusan @ AVG - Thank you for your reply, but I've already done what you suggested. I also did one of your chat things and got someone from a country outside the US. The AVG rep I chatted with had no idea what my question was and told me to just purchase AVG 11.

Why can't anyone from AVG just simply answer my questions? That is why I posted them on this forum. Thank you. Paul

by Ondrej_AVG / November 17, 2010 2:22 PM PST
In reply to: AVG 9.0 - New!

Hello Paul22L,

Please be informed that AVG9 was released in October 2009 and AVG10 in September 2010.

AVG8 and AVG9 installations (User Interface) should contain banners with information about newer AVG product version. Other ways how to inform users about newer product version are in progress.

Paid AVG product allows you to use newer product version without additional fees.

Used license number with expiration time February of 2018 is with high probability cracked as AVG does not commonly offer licenses for more than 2 years. That's why Dusan asked you to contact AVG sales department through mentioned webform to check the situation.

by Paul22L / November 18, 2010 12:32 AM PST
In reply to: Re: AVG 9.0 - New!

I still do not understand all of you tech language. I do not know what cracked means. I bought AVG from Best Buy in December of 2009. My computer crashed in 2010 and I brought it to the Geek Squad. I get full updates from AVG, but the version reads 9.0.869. I see on the web that the current free version reads 10.0.1120. Again, the program runs and says I have no viruses. However, the Geek Squad said they are not certain if I am getting all of the current updates or not and told me to ask AVG my specific question, which is, what does 9.0.869 mean? Also, should my updates be giving me a higher version #? I registered my product, I've done the online thing, I've chatted with AVG support people and no one seems to be able to answer my questions. Now AVG found me on this forum. Can you please answer my questions???????

by Ondrej_AVG / November 18, 2010 3:07 PM PST
In reply to: AVG 9.0 - New! - New!

Hello Paul22L,

you are using latest version of AVG 9 product (still gets all virus database updates).

Please check this FAQ about upgrade process to paid AVG 2011 (latest version 10.0.1153).

If the AVG license number is valid for more than 2 years, it is not (very probably) genuine, but pirated - generated through a keygen. I have discussed this with sales department and they are interested in this license number and way, how you got it. Please open my CNET profile and send me a message with used email address for product registration or copy the license number from AVG user interface.

