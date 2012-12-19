Avast & AVG forum

AVG 2013 Free: Your not fully protected!

by redhopper / December 19, 2012 5:31 PM PST

hi everybody
i use AVG free for several years now on XP pro service pack 3. few days ago i updated to AVG free 2013. no problems at all. but since 2 days it shows me "you are not fully protected!" and in the field "Computer" "Anti-Virus database is outdated".
Dont know what/where exatly the problem is. Already uninstalled the whole AVG stuff and reinstalled it again. Same problem.
Any suggestions what happen and what i can do about it?
thks vm, Redhopper

Did you try the usual?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 19, 2012 11:20 PM PST

Go get the latest AVG to install then uninstall the current one and install the new one?

It's a common thing to do with Windows apps.
Bob

I did try the usual
by redhopper / December 20, 2012 8:10 AM PST
In reply to: Did you try the usual?

yes, i already uninstalled the whole AVG stuff and installed the newest one.
problem remain the same. "you are not fully protected" and in the computer tab "Anti-virus database is outdated"
Redhopper

Ouch. See link. Join in there.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 20, 2012 8:27 AM PST
In reply to: I did try the usual
solved: you are fully protected
by redhopper / December 20, 2012 8:56 AM PST

i made an update, as usual on scheduled time every day, and it is solved now. "you are fully protected".
don't know what happenend. why it didn't work on the updates the last few days.
but i'm happy it worked this time.
thanks for your help anyway.
redhopper

There is something worth noting about the free version.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 20, 2012 9:01 AM PST

All the free versions of these seem to not update every time. It's too easy to find posts about that but it is a free product so they can only put so many servers out there and if there's a lot of update requests, you can guess you might miss an update. It tries again later so the only problem as I see it is that many of today's users "want it now."
Bob

Just click on the Update button when it happens
by wpgwpg / December 20, 2012 9:12 AM PST

Whenever I get that not fully protected message, I just click where it says Update, and it downloads and installs the updates. I run the free AVG here on several PCs and haven't had any problems.

your pc needs to update it's cookies too
by ClissaT / December 20, 2012 9:16 AM PST

sometimes old cookies get left behind which need updating the next time there's an auto update(I think those are called cookies, but anyway tech people will know what I mean). Also when you uninstall, all those old cookies don't get cleaned out so they are still trying to do their job but can't link to the site they belong to because you've broken the link by uninstalling the software.

New ones have to get in to replace the old ones which can take a day or 2 or 10!

