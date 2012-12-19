AVG 2013 Free: Your not fully protected!

Go get the latest AVG to install then uninstall the current one and install the new one?
It's a common thing to do with Windows apps.
Bob
hi everybody
i use AVG free for several years now on XP pro service pack 3. few days ago i updated to AVG free 2013. no problems at all. but since 2 days it shows me "you are not fully protected!" and in the field "Computer" "Anti-Virus database is outdated".
Dont know what/where exatly the problem is. Already uninstalled the whole AVG stuff and reinstalled it again. Same problem.
Any suggestions what happen and what i can do about it?
thks vm, Redhopper