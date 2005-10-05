the AVG forum, register and repost this posr EXACTLY as you have here.
I have a feeling that your firewall is blocking.
david
I have Norton's antivirus installed on two computers that will expire in November. I decided to try AVG again on my HP notebook. I had problems a year ago with my computers failing to boot properly after AVG was installed.
I completely uninstalled and removed anything to do with Norton/Symantec and installed latest version of AVG. Everything was fine until I started the computer tonight and the same problem, failing to boot properly, happened. It takes me to the screen where you can select safe mode, normal, last good configuration, etc. I finally had to choose the safe mode and uninstall AVG.
Has anyone had this problem? The really odd thing is, I had the same failing to boot properly when I installed AVG on my Dell desktop. An yet, I have AVG installed on a Compaq notebook and it works great. All three computers run XP Home with SP2 installed.
My HP notebook is running XP Home SP2
Mobile Pentium 4 2.80 GHz
768 MB RAM
Mobility Radeon 9200 video
Any ideas or suggestions?