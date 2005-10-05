Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

by glb613 / October 5, 2005 11:15 AM PDT

I have Norton's antivirus installed on two computers that will expire in November. I decided to try AVG again on my HP notebook. I had problems a year ago with my computers failing to boot properly after AVG was installed.

I completely uninstalled and removed anything to do with Norton/Symantec and installed latest version of AVG. Everything was fine until I started the computer tonight and the same problem, failing to boot properly, happened. It takes me to the screen where you can select safe mode, normal, last good configuration, etc. I finally had to choose the safe mode and uninstall AVG.

Has anyone had this problem? The really odd thing is, I had the same failing to boot properly when I installed AVG on my Dell desktop. An yet, I have AVG installed on a Compaq notebook and it works great. All three computers run XP Home with SP2 installed.

My HP notebook is running XP Home SP2
Mobile Pentium 4 2.80 GHz
768 MB RAM
Mobility Radeon 9200 video

Any ideas or suggestions?

Best I can do is to suggest you go to
by dawillie / October 5, 2005 1:51 PM PDT
In reply to: AVG

the AVG forum, register and repost this posr EXACTLY as you have here.

I have a feeling that your firewall is blocking.

david

similar problem
by linkit / October 5, 2005 3:04 PM PDT
In reply to: AVG

I had a similar problem after installing AVG on an XP Pro machine (P4 3.0, 512MB). I uninstalled AVG and then installed it a few days later. Worked fine. Was curious to know why this happened, but never figured it out. As they say, if it works.... Happy

Try turning off
by nino88 / October 5, 2005 5:31 PM PDT
In reply to: AVG

the auto updater and auto scanner. I had similar problem when I had it on. Especially the auto updater that always tried to run before my computer even connected to my wireless router. In fact, it even tried to run before some of my start up applications finished initializing. It basically hold up the whole start up process. But no problem after I turned it off.

I Agree about AVG trying too hard!
by rae2_2 / October 6, 2005 12:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Try turning off

I've been installing antivirus software since it was invented.

The one I've had the MOST trouble with: Norton

The ones I've had the LEAST trouble with: F-Secure & AVG

That said, AVG does want to bully itself to the head of the line to ''call home'' and get its updates. On systems where this haste causes lockups or other problems (it's never happened to me) I'd try reordering the start up list or try to find a way to turn off auto updates or look on the Grisoft site for workarounds.

BTW... anyone who actually PAYS for AV, Antispyware, firewall, has more money than knowledge (read is wasting their money).

Microsoft's Antispyware program (GIANT) is as good as any and it's FREE to anyone using a LEGIT copy of Win XP.

Microsoft's monthly scan of your system for programs that might do harm (they call it "malicious software") is... ''helpful'' but once a month is not frequently enough in my opinion.

And AVG, for one, is as good as any AV on the market and their FREE version is as good as their retail, just no firewall and other bells and whistles. I use it on systems where the ISP doesn't include protection in the bundle.

My ISP (Shaw cable) supplies the entire F-Secure Suite FREE OF CHARGE to subscribers, and makes sure that all updates are installed automatically. That protection, behind a Dlink router firewall, with MS firewall for SP2 turned on, with MS Antispyware and MS's monthly scan for malicious programs is PLENTY of protection for all but the anally retentive, and it costs me NOTHING (beyond the original Dlink purchase years ago and the monthly ISP fee which everyone pays anyway.)

Thanks everyone
by glb613 / October 6, 2005 9:53 PM PDT

for the suggestons. I'll try turning off the autoupdate and see if it solves the problem. It still doesn't explain why it works on one computer and not the other two. That may remain a mystery.

Other software
by Maisie663 / October 7, 2005 1:04 AM PDT
In reply to: AVG

AVG is good--some soft wares do not get along well with it--you might want check your various soft wares. I have Zone Alarm firewall and had alot problem with it--removed and recently tried again--I shut off the virus and email part of program and it works great--I have a Dell 3000 Demension. You might want check your other software. Goodluck

Exactly what I did with ZoneAlarm e-mail feature...
by glenn30 / October 7, 2005 1:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Other software

AVG now scans my e-mail perfectly with ZA e-mail disabled. :G

Glenn

