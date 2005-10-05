I've been installing antivirus software since it was invented.



The one I've had the MOST trouble with: Norton



The ones I've had the LEAST trouble with: F-Secure & AVG



That said, AVG does want to bully itself to the head of the line to ''call home'' and get its updates. On systems where this haste causes lockups or other problems (it's never happened to me) I'd try reordering the start up list or try to find a way to turn off auto updates or look on the Grisoft site for workarounds.



BTW... anyone who actually PAYS for AV, Antispyware, firewall, has more money than knowledge (read is wasting their money).



Microsoft's Antispyware program (GIANT) is as good as any and it's FREE to anyone using a LEGIT copy of Win XP.



Microsoft's monthly scan of your system for programs that might do harm (they call it "malicious software") is... ''helpful'' but once a month is not frequently enough in my opinion.



And AVG, for one, is as good as any AV on the market and their FREE version is as good as their retail, just no firewall and other bells and whistles. I use it on systems where the ISP doesn't include protection in the bundle.



My ISP (Shaw cable) supplies the entire F-Secure Suite FREE OF CHARGE to subscribers, and makes sure that all updates are installed automatically. That protection, behind a Dlink router firewall, with MS firewall for SP2 turned on, with MS Antispyware and MS's monthly scan for malicious programs is PLENTY of protection for all but the anally retentive, and it costs me NOTHING (beyond the original Dlink purchase years ago and the monthly ISP fee which everyone pays anyway.)