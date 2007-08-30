Avert Labs Low-Profiled Threat Notice: Exploit-MS06-014

Notice
This is a Low-Profiled Threat Notice for Exploit-MS06-014
Justification
Exploit-MS06-014 has been deemed Low-Profiled due to media attention at the following link: http://www.computerworlduk.com/management/security/cybercrime/news/index.cfm?newsid=4889
Read About It
Information about Exploit-MS06-014 is located on VIL at: http://vil.nai.com/vil/content/v_139196.htm
