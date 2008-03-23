AVCHD and compatible software

Camcorders forum

by lukewarm27 / March 23, 2008 6:38 PM PDT

Im planning on buying an HD camcorder, possibly AVCHD. Does Vegas Pro 8.0 support this format? Is Vegas Platinum the same thing?

The latest Vegas does AVCHD
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 23, 2008 10:00 PM PDT

But be sure to check about "your camcorder" first.

Vegas Platinum is not the same thing
by Kiddpeat / March 23, 2008 11:37 PM PDT

as Vegas Pro 8. Check out DMN Forums if you want to find the Vegas pros. Another source is Creative Cow Media Pros. Both can answer specific hardware and software questions. Look for the Vegas forums.

