Go 2 Add/Remove programs in the Control Panel find your internet explorer & internet tools (its 1 program) click on it. then a box will open up with 3 choices click on "repair my internet explorer". After that reboot. This should fix it.
I install avanta browser and decide I didn't like it. I uninstalled through my add/remove program. After it was uninstalled the program stated I had uninstalled the program correctly. I was going to install EBay toolbar. They said I had avanta browser as my internet explorer. So I couln't install this toolbar.How can I make sure that avanta browser is completely gone ?
I have a dell computer, with Window ME. Can anyone help me ?
Thanks