by hearclearly / May 13, 2004 7:15 PM PDT

I install avanta browser and decide I didn't like it. I uninstalled through my add/remove program. After it was uninstalled the program stated I had uninstalled the program correctly. I was going to install EBay toolbar. They said I had avanta browser as my internet explorer. So I couln't install this toolbar.How can I make sure that avanta browser is completely gone ?

I have a dell computer, with Window ME. Can anyone help me ?

Thanks

Re:Avanta Browser
by bucsrno1 / May 13, 2004 9:39 PM PDT
In reply to: Avanta Browser

Go 2 Add/Remove programs in the Control Panel find your internet explorer & internet tools (its 1 program) click on it. then a box will open up with 3 choices click on "repair my internet explorer". After that reboot. This should fix it.

Re:Avanta Browser
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 13, 2004 9:40 PM PDT
In reply to: Avanta Browser

I have never installed or encounterd this browser. So I'll use the usual works.

Go to Internet Options and see if your default browser is IE. Set it there...

Use REGEDIT to search and remove entries that mention AVANTA.

Bob

