TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Automatic Volume Control

by LittleWillySmith / February 22, 2009 2:50 AM PST

I'm fixin' to buy a new TV in the $1K to $1.5K price range, most likely plasma, but that's not the point.

Ms. Smith and I have decided that the next TV we get must have Automatic Volume Control. We are tired of having to mute the TV when the ads come BLARING out of some channels.

I have looked through the reviews on CNENT fairly extensively and only one manufacturer consistently list their TVs as having any sort of automatic volume control and that's Samsung. (I didn't even look at Pioneer because I'm not buying a TV from anybody who's going to quit making TVs)

So is this the case? Is Samsung the only manufacturer that puts automatic volume control on their TVs? if not, how to I find out from other manufacturers about the availability of this feature, especially if it is not listed in their specs?

I realize there are add on devices to achieve this. Other than that any input would be appreciated.

Thanks! -- Willy

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Automatic Volume Control
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Automatic Volume Control
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
10 total posts
Collapse -
Silly to avoid Pioneer for that reason
by Pepe7 / February 22, 2009 3:49 AM PST

Don't throw out the baby with the bathwater. You will have access to support and parts for quite a long time regardless. If by purchasing a Pioneer right now would provide you & the Mrs. w/ great PQ along with AVC, why wouldn't you snap one up? Seriously, take a peek around for a good price on the 5020.

http://www.google.com/products/catalog?q=pioneer+kuro+5020&cid=8880607988033756547&sa=title#ps-sellers

Other than third party solutions, you could also see if any of the newer A/V receivers have the AVC functionality you require. Do you current have a surround sound system?

-Pedro

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
We're getting to the root of my problem.
by LittleWillySmith / February 22, 2009 4:39 AM PST

Thanks for the reply. The 5020 at $1.9K- $3.5K, is a little beyond my price range.

But we are getting to the crux of my problem. I just read the entire 5020 spec sheet in the CNET review and nowhere does it say anything about automatic volume control. I will take your word that it does have AVC, but how can I go about determining this for myself and/or with other brands?

I'll probably buy my TV on-line and it's a little disconcerting that I cant make a determination about AVC when this feature is a deal breaker for me. I sure don't want to wait until I uncrate it to find out.

Willy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Why don't you search for the user manual online?
by Pepe7 / February 22, 2009 8:15 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That was helpful
by LittleWillySmith / February 22, 2009 9:22 AM PST

Thanks for that tip. It was helpful.

But I'm still not buying a Pioneer ... or a Studebaker

Happy -- Willy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Don't forget
by Pepe7 / February 22, 2009 11:08 AM PST
In reply to: That was helpful

...you can still walk in a big box store to find an HDTV with AVC and info as such. Ultimately you can still purchase online.

What I don't understand is your unhealthy obsession -we all have them, I suppose ;). I'd opt with the HDTV that has the best PQ quality for the price way ahead of any sort of AVC, or AVC-like gimmick.

-P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A word of caution . . .
by Coryphaeus / February 22, 2009 9:56 PM PST

The AVC (Automatic Volume Control) will only work on sound input from the antenna connection. On all the TVs that advertise that function, that function is not available on any other input. In other words, if you use cable or satellite, and use any other port other than the antenna connector, you'll not get the function to work.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Didn't Know That -- Thanks.
by LittleWillySmith / March 1, 2009 1:16 AM PST

Thank you! I'll bet I'm not the only person who doesn't (didn't) know that.

Willy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I didn't know that either, but...
by ahtoi / March 1, 2009 2:51 AM PST

I still feel powerless, hehe. My "mute" button is my friend; 3 cheers!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A word of caution - expanded.
by leohifi / March 2, 2009 2:36 AM PST

My Samsung HAS automatic volume control for cable since I use direct connection to Comcast, no set top box. Unfortunately I uses optical fiber sound output to a receiver and THAT ignores AVC (and all other sound adjustments). I asked on the Samsung forum and it was confirmed that any digital output from the TV does not pass through the sound processor. It is not much of a problem, after all only for a month in my life I had AVC before buying a new receiver so I don't miss it ...

Leo

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 10 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.