I'm fixin' to buy a new TV in the $1K to $1.5K price range, most likely plasma, but that's not the point.



Ms. Smith and I have decided that the next TV we get must have Automatic Volume Control. We are tired of having to mute the TV when the ads come BLARING out of some channels.



I have looked through the reviews on CNENT fairly extensively and only one manufacturer consistently list their TVs as having any sort of automatic volume control and that's Samsung. (I didn't even look at Pioneer because I'm not buying a TV from anybody who's going to quit making TVs)



So is this the case? Is Samsung the only manufacturer that puts automatic volume control on their TVs? if not, how to I find out from other manufacturers about the availability of this feature, especially if it is not listed in their specs?



I realize there are add on devices to achieve this. Other than that any input would be appreciated.



Thanks! -- Willy