Don't throw out the baby with the bathwater. You will have access to support and parts for quite a long time regardless. If by purchasing a Pioneer right now would provide you & the Mrs. w/ great PQ along with AVC, why wouldn't you snap one up? Seriously, take a peek around for a good price on the 5020.
http://www.google.com/products/catalog?q=pioneer+kuro+5020&cid=8880607988033756547&sa=title#ps-sellers
Other than third party solutions, you could also see if any of the newer A/V receivers have the AVC functionality you require. Do you current have a surround sound system?
-Pedro
I'm fixin' to buy a new TV in the $1K to $1.5K price range, most likely plasma, but that's not the point.
Ms. Smith and I have decided that the next TV we get must have Automatic Volume Control. We are tired of having to mute the TV when the ads come BLARING out of some channels.
I have looked through the reviews on CNENT fairly extensively and only one manufacturer consistently list their TVs as having any sort of automatic volume control and that's Samsung. (I didn't even look at Pioneer because I'm not buying a TV from anybody who's going to quit making TVs)
So is this the case? Is Samsung the only manufacturer that puts automatic volume control on their TVs? if not, how to I find out from other manufacturers about the availability of this feature, especially if it is not listed in their specs?
I realize there are add on devices to achieve this. Other than that any input would be appreciated.
Thanks! -- Willy