Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Auto-Update Issue

by Chronofrost001 / December 8, 2006 7:59 AM PST

I am currently unabel to make any changes to the auto-Update of Windows Xp Pro.

All of the options on the Auto-Update page are greyed out.

anyone got any ideas?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Auto-Update Issue
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Auto-Update Issue
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
the way i do it...
by tomron / December 8, 2006 8:30 AM PST
In reply to: Auto-Update Issue

is go to control panel>security center>automatic updates

Tom

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Still Issue
by Chronofrost001 / December 8, 2006 8:52 AM PST
In reply to: the way i do it...

That is the screen with all of the options greyed out.

It is stuck on Automatic mode.

I have no idea how to post a picture to better describe but all options are grey, like they have been disabled.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
OK...
by tomron / December 8, 2006 11:46 AM PST
In reply to: Still Issue
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The Answer
by Chronofrost001 / December 9, 2006 9:57 PM PST
In reply to: OK...

thanks, this was exactly what was wrong.

Thank you so much.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Your welcome,thanx for posting back
by tomron / December 10, 2006 1:12 AM PST
In reply to: The Answer
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.