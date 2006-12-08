Auto-Update Issue

is go to control panel>security center>automatic updates
Tom
I am currently unabel to make any changes to the auto-Update of Windows Xp Pro.
All of the options on the Auto-Update page are greyed out.
anyone got any ideas?
