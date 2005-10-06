Windows Legacy OS forum

Auto Remote servive

by pebo94 / October 6, 2005 2:11 AM PDT

System has 512mb, 500mhz,60ghd and had winxp-pro. Due to virus i had to remove xp-pro that was installed by Best Buy Co. I bought a win xp home edition and now doing a clean install but unable to complete the installation due to an error axoooooooetc. Ilook up this error and says i have a auto remote control service that is preventing the installation. How do i shut this off and how could this be on a HD drive that was FDISK Aand now only has win98 and then upgrade to winME. I also tried a new copy o XP-PRO and got the same error.
Please help me if you can

WOW Expensive.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 6, 2005 2:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Auto Remote servive

You have Windows 98 (100 bucks), Windows ME (another 100), XP Home (full copy is 199) and now another 200 to 300 in XP Pro.

After dropping 600 to 700 bucks in Microsoft OSes, why not take advantage of Microsoft's support?

Bob

PS. I can't find an error message with "error axoooooooetc."

OS SYSTEM
by pebo94 / October 6, 2005 4:03 AM PDT
In reply to: WOW Expensive.

Sorry bob, but each of those OS was owned over time not just today. This also allows me to install any software at any given time on my personal new or old system. anyway when i get home i will be more accurate with the error message. I also know that you have always help me before so i will look forward to your help.
Thanks

The error message or "clues" are needed.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 6, 2005 10:24 AM PDT
In reply to: OS SYSTEM

But there is a big clue here that no OS installed. Did you try Linux?

Bob

