Auto Motion Plus not always noticable

by Rogzilla / September 17, 2009 5:41 AM PDT

I am curious as to how the source affects the look of the 120Hz Auto Motion Plus.

For example: When I am watching Blu-Ray movies on my PS3 via HDMI, I can see that cool, smooth "video" like look which I know some don't like but I really just love. However, I don't notice it as much when I am watching, say DVDs of "Frasier". However, when I first got my TV (Samsung LNT4071F I beleive), I remember watching Airplane! on it on the Xbox and seeing it smoothed completely! It was really neat!

I also do not notice it as much through my Apple TV (720p, Component video), my comcast cable box (720p, HDMI), my Xbox 360 (1080p, Component video), or my Nintendo Wii (480p, composite).

So is there some trick that I am missing to get it all smoothed like that, or does the source material (resolution and refresh)affect how the Auto Motion Plus works?

re: automotion
by tyrexden / September 17, 2009 9:47 AM PDT

Every input of your TV (HDMI, HDMI2, Component1, Component2, RGB, etc) will have a separate control for AutoMotion.

So... its possible that AutoMotion is turned off, or at a less noticable setting on some of these inputs... So adjust them to your liking under the MENU screen, for each input.

Yes I know but...
by Rogzilla / October 6, 2009 4:04 PM PDT
In reply to: re: automotion

I am aware of this. I am noticing there is a difference even with the same decive. A blu-ray movie is more noticable than a DVD, for example.

But the thing is that I can't get it to look as good as it does in the stores. I was at a Fred Meyers a couple days ago and saw a Samsung 50 inch or so with a red color effect border play a BD I had at home. I went home and compared and there was a difference. Sure, the motion was smoother than when it was off, but it wasn't the same as it looks in the stores, even after I reset all the video settings.

