Forum Feedback & Announcements forum

General discussion

Auto-Login2

by Tom Aikman / February 21, 2004 10:57 AM PST

Was working on Firebird .7. After a reboot, I now have to login after I close my browser. Anyone else got this login in thing figured out?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Auto-Login2
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Auto-Login2
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
Re:Auto-Login2
by Marianna Schmudlach / February 25, 2004 8:31 AM PST
In reply to: Auto-Login2
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Re:Auto-Login2
by Tom Aikman / February 25, 2004 1:46 PM PST
In reply to: Re:Auto-Login2

Thanks for the update.
This won't stop me from coming here...it is too much fun! But, it was SO NICE not having to login.

~Tom

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Auto-Login2
by Marianna Schmudlach / February 25, 2004 2:23 PM PST
In reply to: Re:Re:Auto-Login2

You're Welcome Wink

It's "funny" using Netscape or Firefox I do NOT have to re-type anything. Well, Lee knows now - so I hope the "remember" thingy will be back soon Devil

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Re:Auto-Login2
by Tom Aikman / February 25, 2004 11:51 PM PST
In reply to: Re:Auto-Login2

When you first visit the forum, are you a "guest" in the side panel? I was referring to being already logged in as soon as you get here, not having to click anything. The forum was doing that for me for a day or two.
I don't use "saved passwords" in Firebird.

~Tom

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Auto-Login2
by Marianna Schmudlach / February 26, 2004 1:33 AM PST
In reply to: Re:Re:Auto-Login2
When you first visit the forum, are you a "guest" in the side panel? I was referring to being already logged in as soon as you get here, not having to click anything. The forum was doing that for me for a day or two.

Yep, I am a "guest" first. You didn't have to click anything?? Not even "log in" ?? I clean my cookies several times a day so, I had to click on "log in" - but that doesn't work anymore in IE for me now Sad As Lee wrote - the "remember me" function is gone.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes! Clicked nothing!
by Tom Aikman / February 26, 2004 12:09 PM PST
In reply to: Re:Auto-Login2

I was happy as a clam! I swear I wasn't drinking that day or two. I even posted about it...that is the reason for "Auto-Login2" for this post.
Be nice to get something. All other forums I visit, no need to login unless cookies are emptied.

~Tom

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Firebird
by Marianna Schmudlach / February 27, 2004 2:49 AM PST
In reply to: Yes! Clicked nothing!

I saw you tried it with Firebird 0.7 - I installed Firefox 0.8 - it "remembers" the data in log-in- but I have to click on it, otherwise I am "guest" Happy

What I meant before was in IE - there the "remember me" is GONE Sad

You are sure, you didn't do "day dreaming" ?? Devil

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Forum Feedback & Announcements forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.