Auto login

by blockie1 / March 8, 2010 1:28 AM PST

When I access WLM I am not automatically logged on in spite of checking all three boxes on the log on page, Remember Password,and Auto log on. Any ideas?

More information please...
by John.Wilkinson / March 8, 2010 2:16 AM PST
In reply to: Auto login

"Note: If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem."

In this case, your operating system, whether you're referring to Windows Live Mail or Windows Live Messenger, the version you're using, and whether you're using programs that delete unused files or secure personal information.

Let us know.
John

Collapse -
More info please
by blockie1 / March 8, 2010 3:46 AM PST

John,
The OS is WXP SP3
I need info about the WL Messenger ver.2009 (Build 14.0.8089.726)
I have no file delete programs.
My browser is Firefox ver. 3.6. All cookies are enabled.
Bill

Collapse -
conflicting apps
by jeff_windows_team / March 8, 2010 6:08 AM PST
In reply to: More info please

What about Yahoo! toolbar- do you have that installed too?

Collapse -
conflicting apps.
by blockie1 / March 8, 2010 8:32 AM PST
In reply to: conflicting apps

NO!

Collapse -
Auto login
by blockie1 / March 13, 2010 1:22 AM PST
In reply to: conflicting apps.

Looks like you lost interest. I still am not able to Log on. Come on guys, a little help, please.

