by jason_he / December 28, 2004 12:56 PM PST

I accidentally installed Windows XP Professional on this computer twice, and there's no uninstall option. Whenever I start-up my computer, it displays a screen that says:

Select Operating System to Start:
Windows XP Professional
Windows XP Professional

The second one is the one that was originally installed, and it has my files on it. The first one is like a brand-new Windows with no files and default settings.

Is there a way to always select the second operating system?

Auto-choose OS to start

3 total posts
Collapse -
Re: Auto-choose OS to start
by mannyman / December 28, 2004 7:40 PM PST

Go to Control Panel
Open System
On System Properties click on advanced tab
Under Startup and Recovery click on the Settings button
Under Default Operating System click on the drop down menu, and select the second Operating System.
Click OK, close System Properties and you are done.
The next time you start your machine it will automatically run the operating system you selected.

Manny

Collapse -
Re: Auto-choose OS to start
by Cetin Denislam / December 28, 2004 9:10 PM PST

You'll have to delete the line for the parallel windows XP installation in the boot.ini file. For details, read the example from the following MSKB article:

Q289022 -"HOW TO: Edit the Boot.ini File in Windows XP"

In essence, you delete the coresponding windows line for the parallel (new) installation and make sure that the default points to the original windows. As article says, you should make a spare copy of the boot.ini line.

If you have doubts (concerns), just copy the boot.ini file and paste in your reply for analysis.


Good Luck,

Cetin


Trying to unweave, unwind, unravel
And piece together the past and the future,

T. S. Eliot

