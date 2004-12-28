Auto-choose OS to start

Go to Control Panel
Open System
On System Properties click on advanced tab
Under Startup and Recovery click on the Settings button
Under Default Operating System click on the drop down menu, and select the second Operating System.
Click OK, close System Properties and you are done.
The next time you start your machine it will automatically run the operating system you selected.
Manny
I accidentally installed Windows XP Professional on this computer twice, and there's no uninstall option. Whenever I start-up my computer, it displays a screen that says:
Select Operating System to Start:
Windows XP Professional
Windows XP Professional
The second one is the one that was originally installed, and it has my files on it. The first one is like a brand-new Windows with no files and default settings.
Is there a way to always select the second operating system?