I'd call them and ask those questions.
HI, I am leaving early Monday morning for a several week trip to Australia and I have some tech related concerns.
Normally, most of the concerns are a non issue, but because I am staying with family I do have some possible issues.
1) How can I find out their internet service/ download cap? I'm used to not having a cap so I use a lot of internet, and I don't want to use all of their bandwidth.
2) Does Hulu.com work while in another country? I would prefer to watch the shows as they air, instead of coming home to a clogged DVR. Also, I would only do this based on answer to #1.
3) Will I still receive BOL + other pod casts that I have, even miles away? (Yet again, I would limit them based on answer to # 1.
Thank you to anyone who can help me!