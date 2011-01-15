This will be the third time the unit will have been sent to Audio Vox for repair. The problem is the same all three times.The problem is it will not read the disc. The unit was working when we got it but after a while it stopped and then when we sent out it and got it back from repair the same thing would happen. It would work and then would stop working. When you insert a DVD into unit it says, "bad disc." Twice they had to replace the optical assembly. The problem has occured again (third time), I am in the process of sending it back for repair. I have spoken to customer service and requested a new unit but they want to wait until they see it again for the third time. Does anyone have any information on why this keeps happening?