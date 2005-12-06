Audiovox FPE1705 17" LCD vs. Sanyo CLT1554 15" LCD

Looking for an inexpensive LCD for the bedroom and have narrowed my search to two. I've taken a look at the Sanyo at a local dept. store and like what I see. But cannot find a retail outlet with the Audiovox on display so I can make a visual comparison and more confident decision. Also having difficulty finding online reviews on each. Does anyone own, or has have any input on either television?
Thanks!
C
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.