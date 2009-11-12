Audio skips in random places

Hi All,
Quick question and if anyone can provide some help that'd be great. I've been trying to play back some old mini-dv tapes and the video is fine, however, the audio is skipping in random places and sometimes not always in the same place. Since it's not always in the same place I'd think it can't be the tape. But I don't think its the camcorder either because it places other/newer tapes with no skips. The camera I recorded these on is also no longer working so I can't see if it would work on that. Any ideas before I have to go and spend some $$$? I was thinking head cleaner, or even sending the tapes out to be professionaly handled and transferred. Thanks.
