Audio recording to cassette

Hello all experts;
I have recorded some audio (mostly instructions) from internet and trying to record them unto regular cassette tapes. There are many articles how to convert analog audios (from cassette, eg) to digital (CDs) but I don't find any article in this subject. I downloaded in Real (that's the program required to play on the computer) and I recorded through the line out of the Graphic Card (ATI) but the quality from the cassette is horrible.
If there is someone done this, please advise me as to how?
Thanks.
