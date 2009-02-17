skennell--2008,
Are you receiving an error message on the television?
It may be likely that any skips is the digital equivalent of "static" or interference.
Since it's happening with the DVD player too, it may be that you don't have HDMI 1.3 cables, and the signal is dropping out.
Otherwise, it may require service.
--HDTech
I purchased the LN46 in January 2009 and all of a sudden the sound is starting to skip. It is like the satellite signal quits for a nanosecond and a couple of syllables are skipped. It is doing this about 5-10 times an hour and does it even with DVDs playing. Any help is greatly appreciated.