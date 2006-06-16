Audio in Multiple Rooms

Ok here goes. I have a 6 year old Yamaha 5.1 receiver. I will have 5.1 speakers hooked up to this for movie watching/music in my living room. I would also like to put speakers in my kitchen and den. I know that I will need some more equipment in order to do this. Running the wire through the house is not a problem. What should I purchase to drive these other speakers? a preamp? I would like to be able to play the same source on all the speakers at once, there is no need to play multiple sources at once and no need for volume control in the other rooms. I think that my amp does have a preamp out but I would have to double check (I am at work now). Looking to do this for kinda low cost so any suggestions would be very helpful!