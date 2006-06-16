TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Audio in Multiple Rooms

by Gaswork / June 16, 2006 12:14 AM PDT

Ok here goes. I have a 6 year old Yamaha 5.1 receiver. I will have 5.1 speakers hooked up to this for movie watching/music in my living room. I would also like to put speakers in my kitchen and den. I know that I will need some more equipment in order to do this. Running the wire through the house is not a problem. What should I purchase to drive these other speakers? a preamp? I would like to be able to play the same source on all the speakers at once, there is no need to play multiple sources at once and no need for volume control in the other rooms. I think that my amp does have a preamp out but I would have to double check (I am at work now). Looking to do this for kinda low cost so any suggestions would be very helpful!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Audio in Multiple Rooms
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Audio in Multiple Rooms
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Audio in Multiple Rooms
by jcrobso / June 16, 2006 12:17 AM PDT

I bought a $90 KLH 100w per channel Reciver to drive the remote speakers. John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
hmmm
by Gaswork / June 16, 2006 12:22 AM PDT

I thought about that, but I would want one piece of equip. to drive 2 sets of speakers (4 speakers total)....a cheap receiver would only have the outputs for one set correct? maybe I am wrong in my thinking here

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Lots of choices
by sirroundsound / June 16, 2006 4:57 AM PDT

There are a number of ways to deal with this.
You could just get an impedance matching speaker selector and connect the R/L from the Yamaha to this box, then out of the box to the main speakers in the surround, and the other couple of pairs. You will have to remember to turn off any surround modes when listening to music in the other rooms.

http://www.shoptronics.com/phgois4immas.html

This site shows a cheap example of one. All you would do is push a button that corresponds to the room you want to play.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Suggestion....
by kena10 / June 16, 2006 5:27 PM PDT

Go to a panw shop and try to find an old pioneer receiver that does stereo only with a+b speakers. Also, look at a Niles speaker switcher, they have a good reputation and should work for what you're trying to accomplish.

Jimmy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.