Some require an audio codec. But without seeing the file, I have to leave you to review http://www.moviecodec.com
Bob
Hey all.
When I try to play mpeg videos on either realplayer or wmp, in the first I get the message "audio file cannot be played, do you want to look for an update" (paraphrased) if I click "yes" then I get the audio with no video and if I click "no" then I get video with no audio. In Windows mediaplayer, the video plays automatically without audio. Realplayer v10; SoundBlaster 64. This problem has cropped up since having to reinstall windows 98 after a virus stopped my internet connection. Everything else seems to be working fine, though publicity bars in IE flash a lot. Any suggestions? Already dis/re installed SB and the two players several times. Both work with music and radio. Thanks.