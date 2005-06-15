Audio Choppy and distorted!

1. I never hold hope for WMP as a MP3 player. If you find a cure, share it.
2. Read and do the procedure at http://www.microsoft.com/whdc/device/storage/IDE-DMA.mspx
If you don't accomplish the procedure, please tell why.
Bob
The past couple of days I've recently ran into a problem of my audio when playing mp3's to be choppy and/or distored like it's being played in slow motion. I've noticed that when playing them the CPU Usage during these distortions jumps up to 100%. I've tried Winamp and Media Player and they both give me the same distortions. The song will also jump a second every now and then like it's skipping.
My PC Specs are as follows.
Windows XP Professional SP1
Athlon 2400+
512 MB DDR
60 GB HD
K7S8X Motherboard with official drivers from the website
C-Media AC 97 5.1 Sound with official drivers from the website
I've ran my spyware and anti-virus as well as defragmented the harddrive. IRQ is fine as nothing uses the same number as my audio drivers.
Basically, I'm stuck.. having had this computer for a couple of years now it's never given me any problems and I've been around computers for quite a long time so I know I haven't made any amateur mistakes.