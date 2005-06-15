Windows Legacy OS forum

Audio Choppy and distorted!

by orphic / June 15, 2005 3:54 AM PDT

The past couple of days I've recently ran into a problem of my audio when playing mp3's to be choppy and/or distored like it's being played in slow motion. I've noticed that when playing them the CPU Usage during these distortions jumps up to 100%. I've tried Winamp and Media Player and they both give me the same distortions. The song will also jump a second every now and then like it's skipping.

My PC Specs are as follows.

Windows XP Professional SP1
Athlon 2400+
512 MB DDR
60 GB HD
K7S8X Motherboard with official drivers from the website
C-Media AC 97 5.1 Sound with official drivers from the website

I've ran my spyware and anti-virus as well as defragmented the harddrive. IRQ is fine as nothing uses the same number as my audio drivers.

Basically, I'm stuck.. having had this computer for a couple of years now it's never given me any problems and I've been around computers for quite a long time so I know I haven't made any amateur mistakes.

2 things.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2005 4:07 AM PDT
IDE-DMA
by orphic / June 15, 2005 5:23 AM PDT
In reply to: 2 things.

Primary IDE Channel

Device 0 - PIO Mode (DMA If Available)

Device 1 - Not Applicable

Secondary IDE Channel

Device 0 - Ultra DMA Mode 2 (DMA If Available)

Device 1 - PIO Mode (DMA If Available)

That's the configuration that my Device Manager says I have. Any suggestions Bob?

Again. PERFORM the procedure
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2005 5:52 AM PDT
In reply to: IDE-DMA

It's simple, safe and documented. If you don't, then you may be passing up the simplest fix.

What more can I do?

Bob

Did the fix you said to do
by orphic / June 15, 2005 6:00 AM PDT

The previous was message was showing that I had done it as the options I could change were all set to DMA Available like the Microsoft page had said to do. Sorry for forgetting to say I had done it and that's what I got afterwards. Happy

In PIO mode it will be choppy.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2005 6:03 AM PDT

Since you have done the procedure, it's time to look to other issues.

-> Did you EVER accept drivers from Microsoft's Windows Update?

And just to be sure, recheck your work on that procedure. About 1/2 the time, some don't click OK when they should. They flip it back and forth but didn't get every step correct.

Bob

Doublechecked switching DMA to PIO and back like you said
by orphic / June 15, 2005 6:36 AM PDT

Just doublechecked my work and yes I have accepted drivers from Windows. I previously installed today a new onboard sound driver windows had available. It didn't help either. I appreciate your help Happy I read that PIO mode also like you said, can cause things to be choppy as it's a very basic way of transferring data. Any idea on how to get it off of such?

Now search for proper drivers.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2005 6:53 AM PDT

Microsoft does not get those drivers right all the time so now we get to find your maker's drivers, install them and hope that sets the motherboard up to run in DMA mode.

Can I ask why the needed make/model was not in your post? With every submission you can see some words in red that ask for it.

Bob

Self-built.. there is no make or model
by orphic / June 15, 2005 7:00 AM PDT

It's a self built computer, been working great like I said and done by my brother as he works in electronic repair and assembly. He's built alot of computers and has had 15 years experience in television/vcr/home audio/computers etc etc. I put the motherboard model as it's the only true model number I have.

Then consider...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2005 7:46 AM PDT

That Microsoft is not a good source for drivers and you know what to do now.

Bob

to R. PROFFITT
by 3151jeff / June 15, 2005 1:25 PM PDT

I am also guilty of not always putting all my computer info down with every posting as well. My reasons are that, I am not always sure what questions require that info and I am sorry for that. The other misconception I was under was, that I had put my computer info in detail on my "who is" profile and thought people would check there for any required info. I'm guessing that I am not likely the only person in this boat. There is a learning curve for computers and this forum as well.
Thanks for your time and patience with me and any others in this situation.

No problem at all :)
by orphic / June 17, 2005 10:47 PM PDT
In reply to: to R. PROFFITT

I finally got it fixed thanks to your help Grin I appreciate the time you've taken with me.

what was the problem?
by coyote24 / June 24, 2005 2:21 AM PDT
In reply to: No problem at all :)

May I ask what the solution to your problem was? I am trying to troubleshoot a similar problem. Thanks

Msconfig/drivers/safemode
by gaurav23 / June 15, 2005 4:21 AM PDT

try 2 things that will definitely help you in resolving the problem .
your computer configuration is good .

1 .-> try latest driver.
2.-> msconfig.
http://support.dell.com/support/topics/global.aspx/support/kb/en/document?dn=1076445&c=us&l=en&s=gen&cs=#two

Select diagonstics startup.
this will help you to reduce the cpu usage.
if this helps .
I would suggest you to put the start type to Selective Startup .
http://support.dell.com/support/topics/global.aspx/support/kb/en/document?dn=1076445&c=us&l=en&s=gen&cs=#three


You can also start the computer in safe mode to check whether issue occurs there or not.

Cut all the services but essentials and it still sounds bad
by orphic / June 15, 2005 5:35 AM PDT

Thanks for the help but when I cut everything but what windows needed and made sure nothing else started up when I booted windows. It still gave me the horrible stutters and slowdown. I appreciate your help though Happy

Try also...
by Papa Echo / June 15, 2005 9:27 AM PDT

At Device Manager - Properties of the CD Drive>Properties Tab. Check or uncheck where it says "....enable digital playback..."

Have you tried rolling back to couple of days before with System Restore ? It may solve the problem, but you will not know what caused it.

Last thing to try if all else fails
by Merl Priester / June 15, 2005 3:55 PM PDT
In reply to: Try also...

Get another sound card. They can be had for as little as 15.00. Should work better than onboard from 2 years ago.

If you can't find th drivers for yours, this is the way to go. Used sound cards are also available for free usually.

A new card would stutter. The drive is in PIO mode.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2005 8:50 PM PDT

On the surface, from what was found in the discussion a driver was accepted from Windows Update...

The fun begins (again.)

Bob

(NT) (NT) Got it Bob, Guess I was sleepin there.
by Merl Priester / June 16, 2005 6:20 AM PDT
driver
by gaurav23 / June 15, 2005 8:22 PM PDT

hi ,this issue that you are facing mostly occurs due to driver problem.
let me knw whether you tried reinstalling the latest driver for audio card or not?

2nd thing whether the card is integrated or it is a pci based card?

if you are facing problem in locating the latest driver then you can provided me the name of the card or chip set name so that I can provided you the exact driver.

DRIVER2
by gaurav23 / June 15, 2005 8:38 PM PDT
In reply to: driver
