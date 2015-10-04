If we're watching a movie from Netflix or another source, or even the news, the audio and video have a stutter to them, they're out of sync, and when you move the mouse to the spot where a progress bar SHOULD be, nothing happens for minutes. When the bar finally DOES appear, it could take as long as 10 minutes for it to finally pause. I checked it while ago while I was talking with a Windows "tech", who did nothing except update the driver for the mouse. She had me disconnect the modem which I told her that would disconnect her being able to work on the pc, but she said to go ahead, so I did. She then promised she'd look into everything and find and fix the problems, but with that link broken, she couldn't! Who the hell is Microsoft hiring as "techs" now??? Windows 10 is turning into the new version of Vista where nothing works as it should. I'd rather have 7 back, or even XP rather than this, free or not! I've spent more time restarting the computer and getting maybe 5 minutes of video/audio that works right than anything. The new Windows is free, and now I know why. So we can be the guinea pigs while they work out all the seemingly MAJOR bugs in it. Do NOT advise friends or family to get this crap on their computer. They'll regret it if they do and hate your guts for telling them it's a great OS, when it's more like BS!!!