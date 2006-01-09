Attorney I have Hired on Class Action Suit!

If you get a chance post a pargraph on the basic details of the suit. This way others who maybe looking later on can find out if it may apply to them. John
To all those people who have been deceived by Gateway. All the people I have contacted and discussed problems with. Thank you! As you know I have hired an attorney based in San Diego, California who has taken the case(class action suit). Anes Akel ESQ from Handal and associates AAkel@handal-law.com has been very sympethetic to the case, he has had issues with this company as well! There are many articles on the lawsuit at this time(class action suit Gateway, search engine). Papers were files December 7 and the wheels are in motion! I am the woman that statrted the proceedings: located in New York. Thanks to the others who had the courage to sign the documents to be involved!!