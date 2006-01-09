TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Attorney I have Hired on Class Action Suit!

by kimkoch / January 9, 2006 10:27 PM PST

To all those people who have been deceived by Gateway. All the people I have contacted and discussed problems with. Thank you! As you know I have hired an attorney based in San Diego, California who has taken the case(class action suit). Anes Akel ESQ from Handal and associates AAkel@handal-law.com has been very sympethetic to the case, he has had issues with this company as well! There are many articles on the lawsuit at this time(class action suit Gateway, search engine). Papers were files December 7 and the wheels are in motion! I am the woman that statrted the proceedings: located in New York. Thanks to the others who had the courage to sign the documents to be involved!!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Attorney I have Hired on Class Action Suit!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Attorney I have Hired on Class Action Suit!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Good for you!!!
by jcrobso / January 10, 2006 12:45 AM PST

If you get a chance post a pargraph on the basic details of the suit. This way others who maybe looking later on can find out if it may apply to them. John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Here. . .
by Coryphaeus / January 10, 2006 1:04 AM PST
In reply to: Good for you!!!
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.