ATTn: RODDY32 re: memory expansion for presario s6300nx

Your URL for HP didn't work so I just went to partsurfer home and saw $495 for ome measly little stick. Either HP made a mistake, or they are really trying to rip you off.
Your RAM is PC-2700, and you want 512MB. However, don't buy directly form the manufacturer(for any company) because you will have to pay M.S.R.P. Try this: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.asp?Item=N82E16820141508
It's from Viking, but they are still good.
Roddy32 (or anyone else that knows about this desktop and HP parts). I noticed in your profile that you and I have the same computer configuration with 512 RAM. I thought I might expand mine to 1 gig with another 512 module. HP wants about 500 dollars for the 512 memory module. Crucial says they have the correct one for 55 dollars. THAT'S A BIG DIFFERENCE! I asked HP if they could explain the difference. They just gave me PR and marketing hype about quality branded materials. I wanted to know if there was a technical or fatal difference. Here's the links to what I was comparing: Crucial: http://www.crucial.com/systemscanner/viewscanbyid.asp?id=2703A0F531D926C3 HP:http://partsurfer.hp.com/cgi-bin/spi/main?sel_flg=partlist&model=DQ180A&HP_model=DQ180A&modname=Presario+S6300NX+%28DQ180A%29&template=main&plist_sval=Memory&plist_styp=subcat&dealer_id=&callingsite=&strsrch=&keysel=Memory&catsel=%3F
I thought I had read it wrong or that HP had a decimal in the wrong place. Any helpful information will be appreciated.
thanks