ATTn: RODDY32 re: memory expansion for presario s6300nx

by ready27 / July 12, 2005 9:22 PM PDT

Roddy32 (or anyone else that knows about this desktop and HP parts). I noticed in your profile that you and I have the same computer configuration with 512 RAM. I thought I might expand mine to 1 gig with another 512 module. HP wants about 500 dollars for the 512 memory module. Crucial says they have the correct one for 55 dollars. THAT'S A BIG DIFFERENCE! I asked HP if they could explain the difference. They just gave me PR and marketing hype about quality branded materials. I wanted to know if there was a technical or fatal difference. Here's the links to what I was comparing: Crucial: http://www.crucial.com/systemscanner/viewscanbyid.asp?id=2703A0F531D926C3 HP:http://partsurfer.hp.com/cgi-bin/spi/main?sel_flg=partlist&model=DQ180A&HP_model=DQ180A&modname=Presario+S6300NX+%28DQ180A%29&template=main&plist_sval=Memory&plist_styp=subcat&dealer_id=&callingsite=&strsrch=&keysel=Memory&catsel=%3F
I thought I had read it wrong or that HP had a decimal in the wrong place. Any helpful information will be appreciated.
thanks

5 total posts
yeah its weird too
by angryfirelord / July 12, 2005 11:26 PM PDT

Your URL for HP didn't work so I just went to partsurfer home and saw $495 for ome measly little stick. Either HP made a mistake, or they are really trying to rip you off.
Your RAM is PC-2700, and you want 512MB. However, don't buy directly form the manufacturer(for any company) because you will have to pay M.S.R.P. Try this: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.asp?Item=N82E16820141508

It's from Viking, but they are still good.

Wow.
by Bob__B / July 13, 2005 2:18 AM PDT

After looking around on the HP site I thought this price must be for a 10/pkg or it's solid gold.

Crucial does not show anything unique about that memory, so send them 50 bucks and if it does not work they will take it back..No fuss.

Must be a HP mistake, ....
by John Robie / July 13, 2005 2:56 AM PDT

maybe an old geezer in the parts department thinking about the old RAM about 10-15 years ago costing in the thousands of dollars, up to $5,000+.

Roddy32 is an active Moderator in the Virus & Security Alerts forum posting there sometimes several times a day. I have never known him to post in this Desktop forum, so he may not see this post, but he has on occasion posted in the WinXP forum, Computer Newbies forum, and Computer Help forum.

The HP link was a little long and didn't come out for me. This one may help:
http://tinyurl.com/8e6p7

Checking Kingston they have a 512MB that has the same HP Mfg's System P/N ''DQ180'' and give different venders that sell Kingston with prices from $57 to $86.

http://tinyurl.com/8tfpf

As someone has already mention about Crucial, you can get from them and if it doesn't work ask to return as they state that the module they recommend is ''.....guaranteed to be compatible with your system and deliver the performance you need.''

Don't know what the return or guarantee policy is on Kingston.

THANKS FOR THE INFO
by ready27 / July 13, 2005 9:09 PM PDT

Wanted to say thanks to those who gave me input. It was a great help.

