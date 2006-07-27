ATTENTION: Forums will be in read mode only on 7/29/06

ok i will:)
wanna bet it dont help:) les its johns fault he made me say it:)
Hi everyone,
Just wanted to give you all a heads up to let you know that on Saturday, July 29th--starting from approximately 8:00 AM and ending at approximately 11:30 AM Pacific Standard Time, the CNET Forums and all other CNET community areas will be in Read Mode only--as we will be undergoing some system maintenances.
During this outage, you will be able to read the content on our pages, however, because the system will be in the Read mode only, members will be unable to submit any content to our site.
We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused you during this brief outage. Thank you for your continued patronage of our sites and services.
Sincerely,
Lee Koo
CNET Community