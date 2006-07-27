ATTENTION: Forums will be in read mode only on 7/29/06

Forum Feedback & Announcements forum

by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / July 27, 2006 11:32 AM PDT

Hi everyone,

Just wanted to give you all a heads up to let you know that on Saturday, July 29th--starting from approximately 8:00 AM and ending at approximately 11:30 AM Pacific Standard Time, the CNET Forums and all other CNET community areas will be in Read Mode only--as we will be undergoing some system maintenances.

During this outage, you will be able to read the content on our pages, however, because the system will be in the Read mode only, members will be unable to submit any content to our site.

We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused you during this brief outage. Thank you for your continued patronage of our sites and services.

Sincerely,
Lee Koo
CNET Community

ok whos gonna say it:)
by Mark5019 / July 27, 2006 12:22 PM PDT

ok i will:)
wanna bet it dont help:) les its johns fault he made me say it:)

Let's all not forget. . .
by Coryphaeus / July 27, 2006 10:20 PM PDT
Update... engineers are still working out some
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / July 29, 2006 5:19 AM PDT

issues with registrations.

A few things while this is being worked out:

If you are already logged in prior to the read only mode --you can now post messages, however you will not be able to log out.

If you are logged out prior to the read only you will not be able to log in. Registration is down now so new users wanting to register will not be able to do so.

I apologize for the longer than expected delay in getting things back to normal. The engineers are working feverishly to get everything back to normal.

Thanks!
-Lee

Update Registration is back up
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / July 29, 2006 5:26 AM PDT

member should be able to log in and log out now.

New users should be able to register new accounts.

Thanks!
-Lee

Member profiles are down and out cold
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / July 29, 2006 7:24 AM PDT

Engineers are looking into it.

Thanks!
-Lee

Profiles are back up.
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / July 29, 2006 7:48 AM PDT

Thanks!
-Lee

Not entirely...
by John.Wilkinson / July 29, 2006 7:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Profiles are back up.

2/3 of the time when I try to load someone's profile I receive a nice blank space and information on Resin Professional where the 'lastest posts' should be. (Screenshot)

Also, when viewing my own profile I'm being told that my latest replies is unavailable. (Screenshot)

John

A second (or is it third?) problem...
by John.Wilkinson / July 30, 2006 1:56 AM PDT
In reply to: Profiles are back up.

The My Posts section in the profiles of various members is simply displaying the black background and no posts. For instance, cganderson1138...he's also one of the ones that is forever immortalized on the forum main page for his post back in March 2005, currently listed as one of the 5 most recent posts.

John


P.S. What was that update designed to fix anyways?

Message marking and count...
by John.Wilkinson / July 30, 2006 5:50 AM PDT

Two more issues:

1.) Message marking is playing yellow-light, grey-light. After I read a post it may or may not be marked as read, even worse than before. However, here's a new twist: refresh the page and some markings will stay the same while others will switch.

2.) The forum software is having trouble with its 1-2-3s, literally. If you click here for a screenshot, you'll see 3 posts. However, the forums insist there are only 2 posts there. Could have fooled me!

John

