ATP3 Driver

Sorry, it's just the analog or "the usual" speaker connection. No driver is needed.
Hello,
I'v reformatted my CPU not too long ago,so as usual,had to re-install all my driver's,not too hard,because most of them are new and still have the CD for it,except for my speaker's,which are 3-4years old,I lost the CD,I searched google & driver's site for 2 days and still coudnt find the driver;the official website dosnt have the driver either
The speaker's are "Altec Lansing ATP3 Speaker's",anyone know were I could get the driver for it?
Thank's,sorry for bad english ^^
-DigitalFrost