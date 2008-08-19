Computer Help forum

by DigitalFrost / August 19, 2008 4:31 AM PDT

Hello,
I'v reformatted my CPU not too long ago,so as usual,had to re-install all my driver's,not too hard,because most of them are new and still have the CD for it,except for my speaker's,which are 3-4years old,I lost the CD,I searched google & driver's site for 2 days and still coudnt find the driver;the official website dosnt have the driver either
The speaker's are "Altec Lansing ATP3 Speaker's",anyone know were I could get the driver for it?
Thank's,sorry for bad english ^^
-DigitalFrost

16 total posts
No drivers for those.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 19, 2008 4:33 AM PDT
In reply to: ATP3 Driver
Shouldn't be necessary
by Jimmy Greystone / August 19, 2008 4:38 AM PDT
In reply to: ATP3 Driver

Shouldn't be necessary to install drivers for speakers. The only possible exception MIGHT be some of Creative's top tier speakers that have a Dolby Digital and DTS hardware decoder. Even those seem a little unlikely to need any kind of driver.

Generally, things like monitors and speakers don't need drivers. Keyboards and mice also do not require specific drivers for basic functionality. Any extra buttons on the keyboard/mouse might require special drivers to work properly, but that's purely optional.

ATP3
by DigitalFrost / August 19, 2008 8:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Shouldn't be necessary

Well then why my sound dosnt work
In Control Panel==> Sound&Audio Device,it says No Device Detected =/

You could tell
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 19, 2008 8:23 AM PDT
In reply to: ATP3
Confused
by DigitalFrost / August 19, 2008 8:24 AM PDT
In reply to: You could tell

Sorry,
The link and what you said is confusing xD

You need to take it to a shop.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 19, 2008 8:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Confused

Since you can't tell the make and model, no one can tell you which driver you need.

Don't feel bad, installing Windows isn't easy.
Bob

Monitor Speaker's then..
by DigitalFrost / August 19, 2008 8:34 AM PDT

Alright well too bad for my ATP3 Speaker's
But can I make my Monitor Speaker's work at least?(the moniter is a LCD Q9 Optiquest),anyway's I can make work those?

Same issue and answer.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 19, 2008 10:29 PM PDT

Until you identify the computer make and model or the parts of that computer you will not find the right driver.

That's your sound card
by Jimmy Greystone / August 19, 2008 12:27 PM PDT
In reply to: ATP3

That's your sound card not having the proper drivers installed then, and has nothing to do with your speakers.

You'll have to figure out the make and model of the sound card yourself, and then go find the necessary drivers to install.

AC97?
by DigitalFrost / August 19, 2008 12:48 PM PDT
In reply to: That's your sound card

I dont have any sound card I think,is that possible?
Now im trying to figure out how to make my Monitor Speaker's work(I use Win XP SP2),googled and heard I kno the C-Media AC97 driver,but coudnt find it

Belarc Report!
by DigitalFrost / August 20, 2008 4:42 AM PDT
In reply to: AC97?

Srry for Double post,but here's my Belarc report,hope that can tell you guys which driver I need;
Operating System System Model
Windows XP Media Center Edition Service Pack 2 (build 2600) Intel Corporation
Enclosure Type: Desktop
Processor a Main Circuit Board b
2.67 gigahertz Intel Pentium D
16 kilobyte primary memory cache
1024 kilobyte secondary memory cache Board: Intel Corporation D102GGC2 AAD42789-201
Serial Number: BTGC619004SL
Bus Clock: 133 megahertz
BIOS: Intel Corp. GC11020M.86A.1058.2006.0330.1109 03/30/2006
Drives Memory Modules c,d
320.07 Gigabytes Usable Hard Drive Capacity
244.56 Gigabytes Hard Drive Free Space

HL-DT-ST DVD-ROM GDR8164B [CD-ROM drive]
HL-DT-ST DVDRAM GSA-H10N [CD-ROM drive]

ST3320620AS [Hard drive] (320.07 GB) -- drive 0 2046 Megabytes Installed Memory

Slot 'DIMM0' is Empty
Slot 'DIMM1' is Empty
Slot 'DIMM2' has 1024 MB (serial number 0xA0121D03)
Slot 'DIMM3' has 1024 MB (serial number 0x661068D5)

Controllers Display
Primary IDE Channel [Controller] (3x)
Secondary IDE Channel [Controller] (3x)
Standard Dual Channel PCI IDE Controller (3x) RADEON X1600 Series [Display adapter]
RADEON X1600 Series Secondary [Display adapter]
ViewSonic Q9-2 Series [Monitor] (19.1"vis, s/n Q5W062825668, July 2006)
Bus Adapters Multimedia
Standard Enhanced PCI to USB Host Controller
Standard OpenHCD USB Host Controller (2x) None detected
Communications Other Devices

Here's your drivers.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 20, 2008 5:34 AM PDT
In reply to: ATP3 Driver

But first you MUST install the drivers in a very specific order or you will not be successful. Your Intel

Thanks!
by DigitalFrost / August 20, 2008 1:03 PM PDT
In reply to: Here's your drivers.

Thank's very much for the reply,
Ok the first link you gave me leaded to a chat log about a Pavillion?What do I have to note from it?

As for the order of installation,if my video card is alrdy installed,I guess I just un-install it?

Sorry.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 21, 2008 12:05 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks!

"Ok the first link you gave me leaded to a chat log about a Pavillion?What do I have to note from it?"

I wrote that in my reply above. Sadly if this isn't clear enough I can't rewrite it but if you print that out and take it to a service counter it may save them some time and your money to get this done.

Don't take this wrong, windows is hard to install. Not everyone can do it.

"As for the order of installation,if my video card is alrdy installed,I guess I just un-install it?"

Or you could try the order I offered, skip the video driver, etc. YOUR CHOICE. If you over analyze this you'll never get done.
Bob

YES!
by DigitalFrost / August 21, 2008 5:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Sorry.

YOUR THE MAN!
I'v just installed the first thing to download and my computer started to detect lots of stuff I had to install,I restart my computer,& bang it work's!
Thanks

