Athlon64 notebook versus Centrino, need assistance.

I own both. For battery life, it's not a comparison. My centrino laptop can last 2.5-3 times longer than my AMD 64 (both with 12 cell battery). AMD runs a bit cooler than P4 but that's about it. I hardly hear the fan noise on my Centrino laptop but the amd one pretty much keep running (slow mode).
I thought AMD is much better in games though.
Between both they seem to offer alot for similiar price. Overall in games and wireless etc. which would be best. I read both do great in not using alot of battery power. centrino offers 2mb cache what should i be lookign for in deciding? thanks