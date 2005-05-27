Athlon64 notebook versus Centrino, need assistance.

The big issue right now with the new Intel Sonoma Pentium M (Centrino) notebooks is that they mostly have the updated integrated intel video chip (faster than before but not dedicated video). The Compaq X1000 I have based on the 400mhz bus (Sonoma is now 533mhz bus) had an ATI 9200 dedicated video card with up to 64mb dedicated video.



In theory the integrated video runs better than the prior standard but gamers would definitely want dedicated video RAM (64mb dedicated at a minimum, 128mb dedicated if you are serious about performance, 256mb dedicated on a desktop).



For this reason you may want to go with an Athlon 64 with dedicated video. However, the low voltage chips that have been promised to be competitive with the Pentium M Sonoma are still not out yet.



So, find out if the new Intel intergrated graphics performance will be enough. If so, the Pentium M is more efficient, runs cooler, and also can be in a thinner, lighter case. Battery life should be 3.5-5 hours or more if you have a 12 cell battery instead of a 6 cell.