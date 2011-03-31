AT&T smartphone without data plan

Phones forum

by cgibsong002 / March 30, 2011 11:34 PM PDT

Hey guys.. please don't flame too hard as I know this is a common topic. I've done a bit of research, and it appears you guys have been saying that this is possible if I get an unbranded (or non ATT) phone. I'm not sure if this is still current and possible.

Basically, I don't need a data plan, nor can I afford it. I simply like the easy to use layout, better calendar/alarm tools (etc.), and better music capabilities that most smart phones have. Also, the number one thing is, ever time I buy a non smart phone from AT&T, they last me a year or less before all of a sudden breaking.

I also don't have too much money. I'm wondering what phones I can do this with and what recommendations you guys may have for 150 and under (again.. if possible).

Thanks!

phone
by birdmantd Forum moderator / March 31, 2011 12:36 AM PDT

Problem you will find is that most unbranded/unlocked smartphones are more than your budgeted amount.

Keep in mind that At&t does detect some unbranded smartphones, so make sure that once you find a phone to ask if the users here think that model might be detected. For example, the T-mobile G1 Android that At&t never carried was being detected and mandatory data features were added to several accounts.

They wear out after only a year?
by Pepe7 / March 31, 2011 2:48 AM PDT

Either you are buying really cheap chinese iPhone clones/knockoffs, or you are exceptionally rough on your phones. There's nothing we can do about the latter unfortunately. The option still exists to avoid a data plan though. I actually bought/shipped a phone from Amazon to a friend of mine last week who inquired about the same thing you did.

FWIW, I've had good luck with Nokias, and they will not be picked up in the IMEI sweeps that add a data plan. There's only one model however with a touch screen that's close to your price range. Two others have the more primitive Symbian interfaces/looks, but have decent enough keyboards/features that make them good values IMO and E. It truly depends what features you are after. If you can spend around $200 you can pull this off, I think.

Options:
Nokia C6 (your best option if you want a touch screen & nice slider/keyboard)
http://www.amazon.com/Nokia-Unlocked-Side-Sliding-Touchscreen-Navigation/dp/B003VNKLES/ref=pd_bxgy_cps_text_c

Nokia E5
http://www.amazon.com/Nokia-Unlocked-QWERTY-Camera-Navigation/dp/B003X26SLC/ref=pd_cp_cps_1

Nokia C3
http://www.amazon.com/Nokia-Unlocked-Dedicated-Slot-U-S-Warranty/dp/B003V4AJSU/ref=pd_cp_cps_2

tap into the used market?
by cgibsong002 / March 31, 2011 3:22 AM PDT

Yeah.. well I haven't been buying expensive phones. I had an LG shine, a Quickfire, and now I have a Pantech Pursuit. I actually really like the pursuit. But recently the screen all of a sudden stopped working properly and touches are very inaccurate. The other problem is that all three of my phones were incapable of having a nice case to put on them, so that could be a reason why they haven't been lasting as long.

What are the main features I want? MP3 jack. I want to sell my stupid Philips gogear 4mb and get something that can hold more songs and have a good MP3 layout for music playing. I want a touchscreen. I want a nice calendar and alarm tools. Those are the two features I use most often on my pursuit.. I use the calendar to schedule all of my homework and other activities. And that's basically it. I don't need a lot, but I'd like it to function well and be intuitive.

Just doing a quick search of Tmobile on the craigslist in my area, I found a Tmobile comet which is an android ($75), and a Samsung behold 2 I found for $100 but looks like they sell in the $50 range used on eBay.

Keep in mind I have no problem buying used to save me some cash. How are the two above phones?

forgot to mention
by cgibsong002 / March 31, 2011 3:30 AM PDT

I'd also like it to have a QWERTY keyboard.. be it slideout or on screen, as well as sd card slot.

A Comet or Behold would work
by Pepe7 / March 31, 2011 3:56 AM PDT
In reply to: forgot to mention

Both seem to meet your requirements. I'd encourage you to grab a new one from Amazon so you get a warranty. I've seen Comets in the $150 range. I guess I see ebay as somewhat risky vs Craigslist where you can at least see the item in person before handing over the cash.

An Android enabled handset would likely give you better apps and flexibility than the Nokias I mentioned.

Speaking of Android.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 31, 2011 3:59 AM PDT

My son's Android from Target is doing fine. The 25 buck a month no-contract Virgin Mobile is fine too.

YMMV.

Craigslist
by cgibsong002 / March 31, 2011 4:16 AM PDT

Maybe my best bet is to see what I can find on craigslist. I'll try to find a few that are still available and then post here before checking them out. There appears to be a few beholds, an optimus, a 5230, and a few others.

Will pretty much any Tmobile phone work for me? How do I unlock them? And will there be anything that I must be careful not to do to avoid at&t catching me, or will it have any negative effects somehow?

ATT rules
by Pepe7 / March 31, 2011 6:04 AM PDT
In reply to: Craigslist

Using unlocked handsets is not prohibited on ATT's network. It's when you try to skirt their data plan policies that you sometimes can run into trouble. For example, tethering a laptop 24/7 to your ATT 3G data connection are more likely to raise a red flag if you only have a $15 'dumbphone' data plan. YMMV, as some folks seem to be immune from problems as such.

If I understand correctly, talk of unlocking phones is prohibited in this forum. You will have to use google, and it's painfully easy to figure out in a heartbeat, FWIW.

Phones with T-Mobile branding that ATT does not carry are mostly fine, but there still may be a few exceptions that trigger a data plan (Nexus, iPhone, etc.). AFAIK none of the models you have listed thus far would be a risk of triggering a data plan message. But as ATT releases more 3G/4G handsets you never know what they may add to the 'list'.

Fon't forget
by birdmantd Forum moderator / March 31, 2011 6:37 AM PDT
In reply to: ATT rules

Unlocked T-mobile devices will not have access to At&t's 3G data networks since it lacks the proper frequencies. T-mobile exclusively uses 1700 mhz for 3G data and not At&t. You would be limited to EDGE data speeds with a T-mobile phone on At&t.

Bought out?
by cgibsong002 / March 31, 2011 8:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Fon't forget

Looks like T-mobile was just bought out by AT&T last week. Wonder if this could affect the ability for AT&T to detect T-mobile phones in the near future?

buyout ??? not yet.....
by birdmantd Forum moderator / March 31, 2011 10:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Bought out?

Only an agreement between At&t and T-mobile was announced. Still needs approval by the FCC and that is no guarantee. It will probably take more than a year for the merger to be completed. It could easily mean that all current and future T-mobile phones will be detected. Too early to say with any certainty right now.

I see
by cgibsong002 / April 3, 2011 10:50 PM PDT

Ok. Another question. Do you guys know if any of the phones in my used price range are similar to the iPhone in that they contain a decent amount of internal memory? I have a 4gb micro sd card and would like to have at least 8gb in total.

Nope- it's a trade off of sorts
by Pepe7 / April 4, 2011 1:21 AM PDT
In reply to: I see

For example, the Behold has a paltry 200MB of internal memory. This is less than my smartphones from 2007/2008 had. OTOH though, supporting relatively inexpensive SDHC memory cards means you would have a little more flexiblity. I could fill up a 8GB iPhone pretty quickly before I got the chance to install very many apps. Having an Android w/ 16 or 32GB of potential external memory will likely come in handy for many folks.

You will have to hunt around and look up the built in memory specs for the various handsets you see inside your price range. I don't believe however that those two groups will intersect without increasing what you would spend on the device, even used.

Wow.. prices have declined
by cgibsong002 / April 4, 2011 5:15 AM PDT

I didn't realize how much prices on sd cards have come down. 16gb micro for around $20. Ok, so maybe internal memory isn't that important. Now, one thing I can't find much about per individual phones, is how good the music players are. For example, on my pursuit, the media player is not very intuitive. There aren't very many options.. it's more of just a means of playing my files. Are pretty much all of these smart phones going to function as high quality media players, or will some have much better layouts and features than others? Can you name any in particular?

