AT&T smartphone without data plan

Problem you will find is that most unbranded/unlocked smartphones are more than your budgeted amount.
Keep in mind that At&t does detect some unbranded smartphones, so make sure that once you find a phone to ask if the users here think that model might be detected. For example, the T-mobile G1 Android that At&t never carried was being detected and mandatory data features were added to several accounts.
Hey guys.. please don't flame too hard as I know this is a common topic. I've done a bit of research, and it appears you guys have been saying that this is possible if I get an unbranded (or non ATT) phone. I'm not sure if this is still current and possible.
Basically, I don't need a data plan, nor can I afford it. I simply like the easy to use layout, better calendar/alarm tools (etc.), and better music capabilities that most smart phones have. Also, the number one thing is, ever time I buy a non smart phone from AT&T, they last me a year or less before all of a sudden breaking.
I also don't have too much money. I'm wondering what phones I can do this with and what recommendations you guys may have for 150 and under (again.. if possible).
Thanks!