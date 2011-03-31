AT&T smartphone without data plan

Yeah.. well I haven't been buying expensive phones. I had an LG shine, a Quickfire, and now I have a Pantech Pursuit. I actually really like the pursuit. But recently the screen all of a sudden stopped working properly and touches are very inaccurate. The other problem is that all three of my phones were incapable of having a nice case to put on them, so that could be a reason why they haven't been lasting as long.



What are the main features I want? MP3 jack. I want to sell my stupid Philips gogear 4mb and get something that can hold more songs and have a good MP3 layout for music playing. I want a touchscreen. I want a nice calendar and alarm tools. Those are the two features I use most often on my pursuit.. I use the calendar to schedule all of my homework and other activities. And that's basically it. I don't need a lot, but I'd like it to function well and be intuitive.



Just doing a quick search of Tmobile on the craigslist in my area, I found a Tmobile comet which is an android ($75), and a Samsung behold 2 I found for $100 but looks like they sell in the $50 range used on eBay.



Keep in mind I have no problem buying used to save me some cash. How are the two above phones?