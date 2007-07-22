AT&T 8525 Mobile Windows Question

This is one great cell phone and mini-computer, but the screeching it makes on startup makes the hair on the back of my neck rise! No problem, says the tech people. Simply change the name of the mp3 file and substitute it for another. The only problem is, Mobile Windows won't let me change the name of the file, which is in the Windows directory. And when I hook it up as a USB device, I'm not given access to the Windows directory. In short, there seems to be no way to change the name and import another mp3 and substitute it. The phone also defaults to a 10-second black out of the screen, even after I change it to 2 minutes. If anyone knows of a way to address these problems it would be wonderful.
Thanks!
