ASUS Transformer Prime TF201-B1-GR Eee Pad 10.1-Inch 32GB

Shipping to Anchorage, Alaska was only $30, $400 was still the best deal on this tablet I found.
This is the regular price listed at Electronic Brains online!
I'm glad somebody posted this question, i wish i had known before wasting $600.
i paid this guy ROBERT HARRIS $600 for two iphone 4s and he never got back to me, he is a fraud and i am about to file a complaint against him. soon this website will be under FBI's watch.
DO NOT WASTE A SINGLE PENNY ON THIS WEBSITE.
He uses western union as a way of payment but stops emailing right after he receives the money.
http://www.electronicsbrainonline.net/
That website is closed, I don't know why a Cnet article would have this link to the site if there are issues. The sight no longer is listed as a member of Highwire's Ecommerce hosting services.
I would be weary of anyone selling it for less then 499, much less those guys on Amazon who try to
sell the units for 560 and more for the base model. I wish Amazon would stop letting people try selling
items for 100 or more over retail when they usually go and buy these at a local store and then try and
turn around and make a huge profit online. Some parents arent sure how much things should cost
and its not right for places to let people rip off customers if they are sposed to be a trusted huge company
letting 3rd parties post products on there own webpage store.
