ASUS Transformer Prime TF201-B1-GR Eee Pad 10.1-Inch 32GB

by TJCannabis / February 26, 2012 4:08 AM PST

This is the regular price listed at Electronic Brains online!

8 total posts
shipping
by TJCannabis / February 26, 2012 4:15 AM PST

Shipping to Anchorage, Alaska was only $30, $400 was still the best deal on this tablet I found.

Electronic Brains
by agatorwalla / February 29, 2012 9:31 PM PST

Hi,
Thank for the recommendation I'm interesting in this tablet.
Do you familiar with Electronic Brains, Can they be trusted with the payment, and the product I order?
the price is relatively low

transformer primeTF201
by dbprof / March 9, 2012 11:39 AM PST
Is this company Electronic Brains to be trusted with my payment? Is this tablet new or refrubished? What is the difference between TF201 BI CG and TF201 BI GR?

website is a fraud
by miss_sunshin3 / March 10, 2012 3:33 AM PST

I'm glad somebody posted this question, i wish i had known before wasting $600.

i paid this guy ROBERT HARRIS $600 for two iphone 4s and he never got back to me, he is a fraud and i am about to file a complaint against him. soon this website will be under FBI's watch.
DO NOT WASTE A SINGLE PENNY ON THIS WEBSITE.
He uses western union as a way of payment but stops emailing right after he receives the money.


http://www.electronicsbrainonline.net/

Hey TJ, Did you actually buy it from them?
by GTorre12 / March 10, 2012 4:26 AM PST

Hey TJ, Did you actually buy it from them?

The site is closed
by KevinW42 / March 16, 2012 2:45 PM PDT

That website is closed, I don't know why a Cnet article would have this link to the site if there are issues. The sight no longer is listed as a member of Highwire's Ecommerce hosting services.

I would be weary of anyone selling it for less then 499, much less those guys on Amazon who try to
sell the units for 560 and more for the base model. I wish Amazon would stop letting people try selling
items for 100 or more over retail when they usually go and buy these at a local store and then try and
turn around and make a huge profit online. Some parents arent sure how much things should cost
and its not right for places to let people rip off customers if they are sposed to be a trusted huge company
letting 3rd parties post products on there own webpage store.

FRAUD
by miss_sunshin3 / March 17, 2012 4:27 AM PDT

that website was a fraud, he stole $650 from me and i reported him to the FBI, and he took down the website.
so im making sure that everyone talking abt this website online knowz that he is fraud and not to let him fool u.

