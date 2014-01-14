Asus Laptop now only works on external monitor

Of course you've checked settings, in control panel, for external monitor use. Since you can access windows with the external monitor, what shows up in device manager under display adapters and monitor? Are there any errors?
While I was watching a video from youtube this message showed up "Display driver has crashed and successfully recovered" this message showed up three times and after that the display on my laptop's built in LCD is gone. Before this problem happened everything was fine. I didn't install nor delete any program prior to this problem.
Then I try to connect my laptop to an external monitor via VGA connection. There was a display but windows (i'm using windows 7 Ultimate) can't start normally. It only works on safe modes.
Then I try to uninstall my AMD Radeon graphics and used VGA standard graphics instead. After restarting my laptop, windows now starts normally (not anymore in safe modes ^_^). I can now watch videos with audio on it. But the thing is it only works on external monitor. My laptop's built in LCD still has no display.
Any ideas on what the problem is?