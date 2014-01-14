Laptops forum

Asus Laptop now only works on external monitor

by kevbacz / January 14, 2014 10:23 AM PST

While I was watching a video from youtube this message showed up "Display driver has crashed and successfully recovered" this message showed up three times and after that the display on my laptop's built in LCD is gone. Before this problem happened everything was fine. I didn't install nor delete any program prior to this problem.

Then I try to connect my laptop to an external monitor via VGA connection. There was a display but windows (i'm using windows 7 Ultimate) can't start normally. It only works on safe modes.

Then I try to uninstall my AMD Radeon graphics and used VGA standard graphics instead. After restarting my laptop, windows now starts normally (not anymore in safe modes ^_^). I can now watch videos with audio on it. But the thing is it only works on external monitor. My laptop's built in LCD still has no display.

Any ideas on what the problem is?

Settings, etc.
by pgc3 / January 14, 2014 1:02 PM PST

Of course you've checked settings, in control panel, for external monitor use. Since you can access windows with the external monitor, what shows up in device manager under display adapters and monitor? Are there any errors?

Asus Laptop now only works on external monitor
by kevbacz / January 14, 2014 2:27 PM PST
In reply to: Settings, etc.

There are no errors under display adapter and monitor. Windows starts normally when I selected VGA standard graphics adapter. But still laptop has no display

Monitor
by pgc3 / January 17, 2014 11:28 PM PST

The other issue, not touched on, is that it is possible that the monitor back light went South, just a thought.

Answer
Options.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 14, 2014 11:33 PM PST

System restore to a day when it worked.
Save your files to backups (plural) and recover it to the factory condition.
Call it in for service.
The Acer has some Fn function keys for selection of Laptop LCD, External and such. I defer to the product manual on that.

